First Saturday market returns Aug. 5
The Crazy Chicks are hosting the Historic Village Back to School Stroll from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 5. Stroll through our shops and pick up a card at a participating shop. Return the stamped card to Crazy Chicks for a chance to win a prize. Vendors will be set up at Vintage Veteran, Rainbow Springs Art, Crazy Chicks and Stitch Niche.
Everything from home decor to handmade treasures are available.
Music and book signing at Depot
Get ready to dance a bit at the Dunnellon Depot on Friday, Aug. 11, from 7-9 p.m.
Native New Yorker and long-time entertainer Al Chance will belt out a blend of music spanning decades and genres that evening. A $5 donation is requested at the door.
Earlier in the evening volunteers with Greater Dunnellon Historical Society will open the doors of their Whistle Stop Cafe. Food is offered at the depot 5-8 p.m. Menu items include fried green tomatoes, gluten free wraps, Cuban sandwiches, hobo stew, nachos, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and desserts.
This month, Dunnellon resident turned author and a good friend of the historical society, Augie Salzer, will be set up in the museum to autograph copies of her book, “Killings in the Alley.” The book will be available for purchase also.
In September, Acts of Joe will be on stage, Sept. 8.
Back to School Bash at St. John
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is planning a fun Back to School Bash and pre-registration event for their Children’s Faith Formation Program from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. There will be a water slide, games, food and drinks.
The event is located at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church pavilion and backfield, 7525 S. U.S. Highway 41, Dunnellon.
For more information, call 352-489-3166.
Free meals for all MCPS students in new school year
The Food and Nutrition Department of Marion County Public Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of family income, at its school sites for the 2023-2024 school year. Local schools include: Dunnellon Elementary, Dunnellon Middle, Dunnellon High and Romeo Elementary.
This program is provided in partnership with the Community Eligibility Provision initiative and is funded by the U.S.D.A. No application is required to participate.
Schools were selected based on the percentage of students from each campus who are participating in one or more variations of public assistance/service programs.
Lake Trop prepping for fall flea market
The Lake Tropicana Civic Association is hosting its fall flea market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9, at the Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181 Court, Dunnellon, off Highway 40 north of Dunnellon
Daily Table rents are $7 per table inside and $5 per space outside.
For more information and to reserve your space, contact Karen at 352-208-5006 or send an email to kcarney5593@gmail.com.
A pancake breakfast will also be served until 11, when lunch will be available.
Bakery items will also be available.
Lake Tropicana Civic Association is having its first meeting of the fall Monday, Aug, 21, with a pot luck dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Guests from Lake Tropicana and the surrounding area are welcome to attend.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meets Aug. 8
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The speaker will be Debbie Wilson Smyth, who’ll be talking about “Shore to Shore” – a last will and testament offers a rich resource of information for genealogical purposes. This presentation provides an overview of the probate process and records that may be created after a person’s death.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
German books available at library bookstore
Sprichst du Deutsch? If you speak German, today is your lucky day. The Friends of the Dunnellon Library were given a large assortment of novels written in German. These hard-covered books are available in bulk for a great deal or per item. Check them out at the Friends of the Dunnellon Library Bookstore.
The Friends is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for the library in order to purchase new books and furniture which are no longer covered by the county. We also pay for the programs for patrons. We pretty much pay for everything now that the county shrunk the budget! Donations are needed and extremely appreciated. Thanks!
Brick City Brewers meet Aug. 13
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home-brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year. Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more info check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers, or email us at brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Infinite Ale Works, 304 S. Magnolia Ave, Ocala.
Local DAR chapter invites new members
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education.
The Rainbow River Chapter of the DAR was formed to serve the southern parts of Marion County and is one of thousands worldwide. Our name is derived from the beautiful Rainbow River which flows through parts of Marion County.
Our chapters work to preserve historical sites, promote the protection of the environment, provide volunteer services in VA medical centers, provide services to military personnel, promote good citizenship in our schools by sponsoring educational programs, awards and scholarships and recognizing individuals for outstanding community service.
Any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove or think they have a lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
We meet at 9 a.m. every third Saturday from September through May at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
Please contact our Regent Mary Stimson at 315-345-3369 for more information.
Art of Aging exhibit ‘The Golden Age’ showing this month
The annual Art of Aging exhibit, a collaborative effort of Marion Senior Services and Marion Cultural Alliance that celebrates aging through art, stories, and education, returns Aug. 4 through Aug. 26 at Brick city Center for the Arts.
Whether one admits this or not, celebrating another birthday can be daunting, especially when the number continues to climb, but that higher number is a blessing and should be celebrated!
This unique exhibit celebrates aging in photographs, poetry, and paintings by 37 Marion Cultural Alliance member artists over 55+.
During the month, Marion Senior Services and MCA will host The Art of Aging Workshops, free educational lunch-and-learns to promote healthy aging. Registration for these free workshops can be found on mcaocala.org.
The Art of Aging Opening Reception is Friday, Aug. 4, at Brick City Center for the Arts, 23 SW Broadway St., Ocala. The artists will be on hand to share the stories behind their art.
VFW Post Auxiliary 4864 changes meeting time
Edward W. Penno Post Auxiliary 4864 in Citrus Springs will be changing their monthly membership meetings from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., effective Aug. 8. Monthly membership meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month. Please note this is a change in time only. All Auxiliary members are invited to attend.
Sponsor a duck for a local nonprofit
The annual Dunnellon Duck Race, hosted by the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association in conjunction with several non-profit organizations, returns Sept. 16.
Adopt a duck today – there are 500 ducks available – or purchase a “Modified Duck.” Decorate, paint, and enter into the Modified Race.
Please contact the chamber at ( 352) 489-220 with any questions. or visit https://dunnellonchamber.com/dunnellon-duck-race-2023/
The race takes place near Swampy’s.
Dunnellon Community Garden beds available
The Dunnellon Community Garden has a few beds available for rent beginning Sept. 1. However, you may reserve yours now by contacting us. They’re only $25 per year.
Our garden program includes two or more free, educational events per year. There are opportunities for adults to be assisted one to one. The community garden is designed to be enjoyable for its members and for hands-on learning and sharing.
The community garden also offers an opportunity for gardeners to mentor children who go to the Boys & Girls Club. The mentoring is one to one and is a wonderful experience for the student as well as the adult. Eight or more beds are reserved for the students each year.
For more information or to reserve a bed, call Jon Brainard on his cellphone at 407-491-8158. If you don’t get an answer, leave a message or text.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Edward W. Penno VFW Post 4864 lists activities
Edward W. Penno VFW Post 4864 is located at 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 – Bunco 1 p.m.
Aug. 26 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Aug. 27 – Music bingo 3-5 p.m.
Sept. 9 – Bunco, 1 p.m.
Sept. 11, 18, 25 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Sept. 24 – Music bingo 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 6-7 – Yard and bake sale
Oct. 14 – Bunco 1 p.m.
Oct. 28 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Music bingo 3-5 p.m.
Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 25 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Nov. 26 – Music bingo 3-5 p.m.
Volunteer with Rainbow Springs State Park
It’s been a very busy summer this year at Rainbow Springs State Park, and there are just a couple months left until our snowbirds return.
Our Event Committee is busy getting ready to have events throughout our winter months and will be posting them on the Friends of Rainbow Springs (FORS) website. On this website, you can read about our programs and projects, gift shop and upcoming events. Check it out! Also, see our Facebook Page, Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park.
If you’re interested in volunteering to be on the Event Committee, go to www.floridastateparks.org, check the drop down box for Rainbow Springs State Park, fill out the application and our volunteer liaison will be in contact with you.
Our volunteer program also has a need for kayak patrol. We have two state-issued kayaks and several openings for boat captains. The gift shop, Wednesday maintenance crew and parking for the weekend team could use an extra hand too.
So come join us, make new friends, get active and fill the void you’ve been looking for.
Contact Thea Knott, park service specialist, at thea.m.knott@fliridadep.gov, or call 352-465-8518.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop seeking volunteers
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop is in need of more volunteer workers. New volunteers take a one-hour training course and then can opt to either work a four-hour shift once a week or be placed on a substitute list to be called as needed on an occasional basis.
They work with three or four other volunteers, in a friendly atmosphere, taking in the merchandise provided by our generous community donors, marking prices on the items and arranging things on the showroom floor.
The Thrift Shop’s mission is to provide the greater Dunnellon area’s citizens with financial help to the charitable groups that benefit our community and to local families who need aid following a catastrophic event. We do this by running a pleasant little shop where there is always a bargain for our customers. Even with our low prices, the dollars add up quickly. Then, once a month, we vote to distribute our profits to deserving local organizations or individuals.
Working with us is a great way to get in touch with your community, make new friends, and add a meaningful purpose to your life, whether you’re a recent arrival to our area or a long-term resident looking for a new interest.
Stop by our shop at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. (across from Go for Donuts) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and ask the cashier for an application form. We’d love to have you join us.
Ocala hosting ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
Learn about starting cottage food business
Thinking about opening a home-based food business? Do you want to sell your homemade baked goods, candies, preserves, and more to the public? If so, you do not want to miss the “Introduction to Starting a Cottage Food Business” workshop hosted by UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County.
Florida’s cottage food bill allows individuals to manufacture, sell and store certain types of “cottage food” products in an unlicensed home kitchen. This workshop will provide you with the opportunity to connect with experts in the community, get answers to business questions and challenges, and obtain information on starting or building your business. Learn about new ideas and get proven advice to start or grow your business.
Topics will include Florida Cottage Food Law, Is Your Kitchen Safe for Cottage Food Operation, and Cottage Food at Farmers’ Markets.
This hybrid (in-person and virtual options) workshop will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 3650 W. Sovereign Path in Lecanto. Pre-registration is required, and payment is due by Aug. 2. Registration is $15, payable by check, cash, or online. To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v. If attending virtually, the link will be sent via email.
Contact UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County at 352-527-5700.
Salvation Army running low on supplies
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 320 NW First Ave. in Ocala, is running very low on canned goods, to be given to families and individuals coming in asking for help. The items most needed are canned meat products such as corned beef, chicken and dumplings, spam, and tuna. All items are accepted.
Thank you, Marion County, for taking care of our residents in need.
For additional information, please contact Becky Reynolds, director of The Center of Hope, at 352-732-8326.
Prescribed fires scheduled near Dunnellon
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is conducting prescribed burns now through September on the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is located two miles east of Dunnellon, bounded by County Road 484 on the north, State Road 200 on the southeast and the Withlacoochee River on the southwest. Approximately 250 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Watch the weather, wait to water
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is encouraging residents who irrigate their lawns to take advantage of the upcoming summer rainy season and “watch the weather, wait to water.”
During August and September, yards need no more than ½ to ¾ inch of water every 2-3 days. If your lawn has received enough water from rainfall, turn off the irrigation system and turn it back on when needed.
The simplest way to determine if your yard needs water is to look for these visual clues:
Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
Grass blades appear blue-gray.
Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Follow these tips when you “watch the weather, wait to water”:
If your yard is showing signs that it needs water, check your local forecast to see if rain is on the way.
Use a rain gauge to determine how much rain your yard has received.
If you have a rain sensor, make sure that it is working properly.
Take full advantage of the rain. Make sure gutter downspouts are directed into landscaped areas or lawn.
Install a rain barrel to capture excess rainwater.
For additional information, visit WaterMatters.org/WatchTheWeather.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4-7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
MCSO dementia program
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office offers the Extra Special Person Memory Impaired Program, designed to help provide family and caregiver support and identify persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia in times of an emergency. This program is designed for persons who may be prone to wandering.
This program depends on referrals received from a citizen, family member or health care provider. Persons assigned to the program receive an ESP ID bracelet.
More information on how to enroll can be obtained from the MCSO Crisis Intervention/Victim Advocate Unit: 352-369-6745.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Vendor applications accepted for Light Up Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced the return of Light Up Ocala, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition that kicks off the holidays and attracts thousands of people to downtown Ocala. This year will mark the 39th anniversary of the event.
Light Up Ocala displays thousands of lights throughout the downtown area and features over 100 vendors, including arts, crafts, interactive displays, live music and plenty of food options. Vendor applications are currently open, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, July 28. Digital and hard copy applications are available at: tinyurl.com/34p3b4ph. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information about upcoming holiday programming, visit www.ocalafl.org/holidays or call 352-368-5517.
Veteran cafés at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County is hosting veteran cafes honoring and remembering Korean War veterans at the Elliott Center in Ocala. The next cafes are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 31.
No tricks, just treats for our veterans.
The Elliott Center is located at 3231 SW 34th Ave. It’s a place for veterans and veteran organizations to socialize, share stories, provide support and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Veterans from all military branches and service eras are welcome.
RSVP or call for questions at: 352-873-7441.
ABC of Dementia workshops at Freedom Public Library
The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Freedom Public Library, located at 5870 SW 95th St. in Ocala. All participants receive a free packet of useful information.
Coping with Dementia president and certified dementia practitioner Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
Reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail deb@coping.today.
ABC of Dementia workshop to continue at Citrus libraries
The Citrus County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that a monthly schedule of free ABC of Dementia workshops will continue at libraries throughout the county for the remainder of 2023.
All workshops are from 10 a.m. to noon, at the following locations:
Monday, Aug. 21; Coastal Region Public Library; 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Monday, Sept. 18; Homosassa Public Library; 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
Monday, Oct. 2; Floral City Public Library; 8360 E. Orange Ave., Floral City.
Friday, Oct. 20; Lakes Region Library; 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Monday, Nov. 20; Central Ridge Library; 425 W. Roosevelt Ave., Beverly Hills.
Monday, Dec. 18; Coastal Region Public Library; 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage said, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.
“The workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, but anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
While the workshop is free, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
