Music, history, food at the Depot
Enjoy food and music in Dunnellon’s historic train depot on Sept. 8.
Volunteers with the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society open their Whistle Stop Cafe from 5 to 8 p.m.
Menu items include fried green tomatoes, Cuban sandwiches, gluten-free veggie wraps, nachos and hobo stew. A variety of desserts is also offered.
Music for the evening will run from 7 to 9 p.m.
On stage will be Joe Galioto, as The Joes, playing your favorite songs. An accomplished musician, Joe himself records himself playing a variety of instruments for a full band sound. On stage he will sing the vocals and play the guitar live to his backup music.
Admission is $5 to help offset the cost of entertainment.
Proceeds from the evening will help pay for the necessary repairs to the south wall of the depot.
Friends of the Library holding one day sale
Join us for the One Day Half Price Sale on all children’s books. The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library is holding a One Day Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
Encourage your children to read.
The Friends is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for the Dunnellon Library. Become a member today.
Community meal at ‘church on the hill’
Peace Lutheran Church is offering a free community meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, on the hill at the intersection of Highways 40 and 41 north of Dunnellon.
Everyone is welcome.
The Oktoberfest-themed meal features bratwurst and fixings, beverage and dessert.
For more information, call 352-489-5881.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The speaker is Jean Sanner, discussing using focused research questions and organizational skills on the Shared Matches Tools in order to confirm and expand our paper research trees. We’ll use charts and third-party tools to build proofs of relationship.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary @tampabay.rr.com.
Crafters, vendors invited to Moose fair
Are you a crafter? Are you a vendor who sells Pampered Chef, Scentsy, or other gift and beauty items?
Dunnellon Women of the Moose Chapter 1662 is holding a Craft and Vendor Fair Saturday, Oct. 7, and is looking for crafters and vendors to showcase and sell their items.
Each space is $10 and includes a table. Electricity is $5 extra.
This event is open to the public and will be advertised in local newspapers where space is available, online and Facebook posts.
Select breakfast and lunch items will be available for purchase.
Each crafter and vendor will be asked to provide one item that will be used in several raffles.
A special food donation drive will also be held of non-perishable food. Donations will benefit Annie W. Johnson Senior and Family Center in Dunnellon on the day of the event.
For details and to reserve your space, contact Kimberly Kelly at 352-422-3966 no later than Monday, Oct. 2.
Lake Trop prepping for fall flea market
The Lake Tropicana Civic Association is hosting its fall flea market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9, at the Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181 Court, Dunnellon, off State Road 40 north of Dunnellon
Daily Table rents are $7 per table inside and $5 per space outside.
For more information and to reserve your space, contact Karen at 352-208-5006 or send an email to kcarney5593@gmail.com.
A pancake breakfast will also be served until 11, when lunch will be available.
Bakery items will also be available.
Lake Tropicana Civic Association is having its first meeting of the fall Monday, Aug, 21, with a pot luck dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Guests from Lake Tropicana and the surrounding area are welcome to attend.
Two Rivers Festival seeks sponsors
The Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association is seeking sponsors for the Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally. The annual event is slated for 5-10 p.m. Oct. 14 and features live music in four locations, including Ernie Mills Park and multiple businesses on East Pennsylvania Avenue. Craft vendors and food trucks will be at Ernie Mills Park.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yas5ru8d for more information.
Volunteers needed for living nativity event
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church invites the community to participate in the Stations of Advent, a living nativity in five parts that portrays the events leading up to and including the birth of Jesus. Five tents will depict the annunciation of Jesus’ birth to Mary by the Angel Gabriel, Mary’s visit to Elizabeth, the census degree and journey to Bethlehem, angels announcing Christ’s birth to the shepherds, and the birth of Jesus.
The Stations of Advent is a free event from 6-8 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, on the campus of St. John the Baptist Church (corner of Highways 40 and 41).
Several actors (with no lines) are needed to portray the biblical characters. We also need electrical help and setting up the five tents, animals such as camels, donkeys, sheep, etc., sign makers, bales of hay, and artists to paint the backdrops.
For information, please call 352-489-3166 or email mail@stjohncc.com.
Master Gardeners fall plant sale
Marion County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual fall plant sale Saturday, Oct. 7, at the UF/IFAS Extension Marion County.
Admission is free. Bring your wagon. No pets allowed.
The sale is from 8 a.m. to noon.
Master Gardeners will be available for consultations. A mobile plant clinic is on site. Soil test kits and melaleuca mulch vouchers are available.
The sale includes native plants, herb and perennials, pollinator plants, hummingbird and butterfly plants, shrubs, shade trees, ornamental trees and fruit trees.
The Extension is located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road.
Bells Across America rings in Constitution anniversary
Rainbow River Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are encouraging everyone to participate in Bells Across America, which is an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787.
Consider organizing a group to ring bells on Sept. 17 for 1 minute at 4 p.m. to herald the beginning of this commemorative week.
‘Legends of the Fort’ returns Sept. 30
Tickets are now on sale for the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s second annual “Legends of the Fort” at Fort King National Historic Landmark, 3925 E. Fort King St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.
Visitors will step back into history to meet the legends of Fort King’s past. A one-hour guided lantern tour will present tales from the past while guests learn about the grounds of Ocala’s Seminole War historic site. Group tours will depart every 30 minutes. Old-fashioned games such as checkers, horseshoes, cornhole and live music will round out the evening of fun.
Parking will be available onsite at Fort King. Refreshments will also be available for purchase.
Tickets must be purchased online. Walk-up ticket sales will not be available on the night of the event. General admission is $10 per participant. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at: https://tinyurl.com/2wxs7dx3.
For more information, please visit www.ocalafl.gov/recpark, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517, or follow @OcalaRecPark on Facebook.
Brick City Brewers
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a homebrewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” homebrewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting and try some free samples of home brewed beverages. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome! For more info, check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email us at brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hiatus Brewing Company, 6230 SW State Road 200 Unit 5, Ocala.
DAR chapter invites new members
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education.
The Rainbow River Chapter of the DAR was formed to serve the southern parts of Marion County and is one of thousands worldwide. Our name is derived from the beautiful Rainbow River which flows through parts of Marion County.
Our chapters work to preserve historical sites, promote the protection of the environment, provide volunteer services in VA medical centers, provide services to military personnel, promote good citizenship in our schools by sponsoring educational programs, awards and scholarships and recognizing individuals for outstanding community service.
Any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove or think they have a lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
We meet at 9 a.m. every third Saturday from September through May at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
Contact Regent Mary Stimson at 315-345-3369 for information.
VFW Post Auxiliary 4864 changes meeting time
Edward W. Penno Post Auxiliary 4864 in Citrus Springs have changed their monthly membership meetings from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monthly membership meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month. Please note this is a change in time only. All Auxiliary members are invited to attend.
Sponsor a duck for a local nonprofit
The annual Dunnellon Duck Race, hosted by the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association in conjunction with several nonprofit organizations, returns Sept. 16.
Adopt a duck today – there are 500 ducks available – or purchase a “Modified Duck.” Decorate, paint, and enter into the Modified Race.
Please contact the chamber at 352-489-220 with any questions. or visit https://dunnellonchamber.com/dunnellon-duck-race-2023/
The race takes place near Swampy’s.
Bark in the Park returns this fall
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is holding the 3rd Annual Bark in the Park from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Ocala Downtown Market, 310 SE 3rd St. The event features 30 booths, costume contests, adoptions, food trucks and fun for families and pets.
The proceeds from the afternoon are given to the Marion County Animal Shelter and to Marion Senior Services for their Meals on Wheels Program.
There will be the famous “Doggie Costume Contest” held at 3 p.m. with a great prize for the pooch and a terrific reward for the owner. In addition, the Marion County Animal Shelter will have dogs on site who are looking for a new home.
Of course, there will be food available with a variety of food trucks offering all sorts of food for humans and dogs.
The event is a free fun-filled afternoon for the entire family!
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is designed to include seniors in all aspects of 21st-century life. From active participation in fundraising events to learning today’s technology, we encourage an engaged presence and a forward-looking perspective.
6th Annual Ocala Recovery Festival Sept. 9
The 6th Annual Ocala Recovery Festival: Celebrate, Remember, Take Action is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Tuscawilla Park, 829 NE Sanchez Ave, Ocala.
The festival is open to the community.
Thanks to our sponsors, everything is free: exhibition booths, recovery resources, lunch, entertainment, kids zone with face painting and petting zoo, swag and giveaways.
And finally, there’s the annual Recovery Champion Award.
Dunnellon Community Garden beds available
The Dunnellon Community Garden has a few beds available for rent beginning Sept. 1. However, you may reserve yours now by contacting us. They’re only $25 per year.
Our garden program includes two or more free, educational events per year. There are opportunities for adults to be assisted one to one. The community garden is designed to be enjoyable for its members and for hands-on learning and sharing.
The community garden also offers an opportunity for gardeners to mentor children who go to the Boys & Girls Club. The mentoring is one to one and is a wonderful experience for the student as well as the adult. Eight or more beds are reserved for the students each year.
For more information or to reserve a bed, call Jon Brainard on his cellphone at 407-491-8158. If you don’t get an answer, leave a message or text.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Edward W. Penno VFW Post 4864 lists activities
Edward W. Penno VFW Post 4864 is located at 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Aug. 26 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Aug. 27 – Music bingo 3-5 p.m.
Aug. 28 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 – Bunco, 1 p.m.
Sept. 11, 18, 25 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 6-7 – Yard and bake sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 – Bunco 1 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Music bingo 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 28 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 31 – Trunk or Treat 3-5 p.m.
Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 25 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Volunteer with Rainbow Springs State Park
It’s been a very busy summer this year at Rainbow Springs State Park, and there are just a couple months left until our snowbirds return.
Our Event Committee is busy getting ready to have events throughout our winter months and will be posting them on the Friends of Rainbow Springs (FORS) website. On this website, you can read about our programs and projects, gift shop and upcoming events. Check it out! Also, see our Facebook Page, Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park.
If you’re interested in volunteering to be on the Event Committee, go to www.floridastateparks.org, check the drop down box for Rainbow Springs State Park, fill out the application and our volunteer liaison will be in contact with you.
Our volunteer program also has a need for kayak patrol. We have two state-issued kayaks and several openings for boat captains. The gift shop, Wednesday maintenance crew and parking for the weekend team could use an extra hand too.
So come join us, make new friends, get active and fill the void you’ve been looking for.
Contact Thea Knott, park service specialist, at thea.m.knott@fliridadep.gov, or call 352-465-8518.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop seeking volunteers
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop is in need of more volunteer workers. New volunteers take a one-hour training course and then can opt to either work a four-hour shift once a week or be placed on a substitute list to be called as needed on an occasional basis.
They work with three or four other volunteers, in a friendly atmosphere, taking in the merchandise provided by our generous community donors, marking prices on the items and arranging things on the showroom floor.
The thrift shop’s mission is to provide the greater Dunnellon area’s citizens with financial help to the charitable groups that benefit our community and to local families who need aid following a catastrophic event. We do this by running a pleasant little shop where there is always a bargain for our customers. Even with our low prices, the dollars add up quickly. Then, once a month, we vote to distribute our profits to deserving local organizations or individuals.
Working with us is a great way to get in touch with your community, make new friends, and add a meaningful purpose to your life, whether you’re a recent arrival to our area or a long-term resident looking for a new interest.
Stop by our shop at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. (across from Go for Donuts) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and ask the cashier for an application form. We’d love to have you join us.
Ocala hosting ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
Salvation Army running low on supplies
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, at 320 NW First Ave. in Ocala, is running very low on canned goods, to be given to families and individuals coming in asking for help. The items most needed are canned meat products such as corned beef, chicken and dumplings, spam, and tuna. All items are accepted.
Thank you, Marion County, for taking care of our residents in need.
For information, call Becky Reynolds, director of The Center of Hope, at 352-732-8326.
Watch the weather, wait to water
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is encouraging residents who irrigate their lawns to take advantage of the upcoming summer rainy season and “watch the weather, wait to water.”
During August and September, yards need no more than ½ to ¾ inch of water every 2-3 days. If your lawn has received enough water from rainfall, turn off the irrigation system and turn it back on when needed.
The simplest way to determine if your yard needs water is to look for these visual clues:
Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
Grass blades appear blue-gray.
Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Follow these tips when you “watch the weather, wait to water”:
If your yard is showing signs that it needs water, check your local forecast to see if rain is on the way.
Use a rain gauge to determine how much rain your yard has received.
If you have a rain sensor, make sure that it is working properly.
Take full advantage of the rain. Make sure gutter downspouts are directed into landscaped areas or lawn.
Install a rain barrel to capture excess rainwater.
For additional information, visit WaterMatters.org/WatchTheWeather.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4-7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 4 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
MCSO dementia program
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office offers the Extra Special Person Memory Impaired Program, designed to help provide family and caregiver support and identify persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia in times of an emergency. This program is designed for persons who may be prone to wandering.
This program depends on referrals received from a citizen, family member or health care provider. Persons assigned to the program receive an ESP ID bracelet.
More information on how to enroll can be obtained from the MCSO Crisis Intervention/Victim Advocate Unit: 352-369-6745.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Friendship Baptist Church hosting gospel concert
Enjoy gospel music? One of the finest quartets in the business, the Gospel Harmony Boys are performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at a most friendly church, the Friendship Baptist Church at 9510 SW 105th St., Ocala. It’s free, but a love offering will be taken.
Any questions? Call 352-237-2640, Monday through Friday.
Vendor applications accepted for Light Up Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced the return of Light Up Ocala, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition that kicks off the holidays and attracts thousands of people to downtown Ocala. This year will mark the 39th anniversary of the event.
Light Up Ocala displays thousands of lights throughout the downtown area and features over 100 vendors, including arts, crafts, interactive displays, live music and plenty of food options. Vendor applications are currently open, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, July 28. Digital and hard copy applications are available at: tinyurl.com/34p3b4ph. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information about upcoming holiday programming, visit www.ocalafl.org/holidays or call 352-368-5517.
Veteran cafés at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County is hosting veteran cafes honoring and remembering Korean War veterans at the Elliott Center in Ocala. The next cafes are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 31.
No tricks, just treats for our veterans.
The Elliott Center is at 3231 SW 34th Ave. It’s a place for veterans and veteran organizations to socialize, share stories, provide support and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Veterans from all military branches and service eras are welcome.
RSVP or call for questions at: 352-873-7441.
ABC of Dementia workshops at Freedom Public Library
The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Freedom Public Library, located at 5870 SW 95th St. in Ocala. All participants receive a free packet of useful information.
Coping with Dementia president and certified dementia practitioner Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
Reservations are encouraged. For information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
ABC of Dementia workshop to continue at Citrus libraries
The Citrus County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that a monthly schedule of free ABC of Dementia workshops will continue at libraries throughout the county for the remainder of 2023.
All workshops are from 10 a.m. to noon, at the following locations:
Monday, Sept. 18; Homosassa Public Library; 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
Monday, Oct. 2; Floral City Public Library; 8360 E. Orange Ave., Floral City.
Friday, Oct. 20; Lakes Region Library; 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Monday, Nov. 20; Central Ridge Library; 425 W. Roosevelt Ave., Beverly Hills.
Monday, Dec. 18; Coastal Region Public Library; 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage said, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.
“The workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, but anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
While the workshop is free, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
