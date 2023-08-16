Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.