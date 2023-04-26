Friends of Library meet May 2
The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library will hold its last meeting before fall at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, in the Dunnellon Public Library meeting room. This month is our semi-annual member luncheon, so we’ll go a little longer to eat and fellowship.
Most people know this group as those who run the library bookstore, where you can buy books and media at a really good price (donations of gently read books, videos, CDs and
puzzles can be dropped off at the bookstore). The money raised is used to purchase books, videos, and many other resources for our local library, as well as provide funding for children’s and adults’ programs for our community.
We also desire that our bookstore remain open longer hours, but we need more volunteer members for that!
We welcome new members with fresh ideas for making our library better! Maybe you would just like to help with the bookstore, or help tend the gardens, or you may have some other talent you would share with our nonprofit group.
Our meetings run an hour or so, and we would really enjoy your visit! See you next week!
For questions, call Linda at 352-465-5039.
Rummage sale at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a rummage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Everything you never knew you wanted: Christmas, clothing, toys, tools, books and puzzles, dishes, glassware, home decor, electronics and much more.
The church is at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Call for more information: 352-489-5881.
Community meal at Peace Lutheran
Peach Lutheran Church is hosting a community meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15. The Church is on the hill at the intersection of Highways 40 and 41 north of Dunnellon, 7201 U.S. Highway 41.
The meal includes spaghetti dinner, dessert and beverage.
This is our outreach, there’s no charge – everyone is welcome.
Master Gardeners spring plant sale
Marion County Master Gardeners present their annual spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the UF/IFAS Extension Marion County, 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala.
Admission is free. Bring your own wagon.
Payments accepted by cash, check or credit card.
Native plants, herbs and perennials, pollinator plants, hummingbird and butterfly plants are on offer.
Master Gardeners are available for consultations.
A mobile plant clinic, soil test kits and melaleuca mulch vouchers are available.
No pets, please.
For more information, call 352-671-8400.
CF commencement ceremony May 11
The College of Central Florida will hold its spring 2023 commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the World Equestrian Center, Expo Center 1, 1750 NW 80th Ave., Ocala.
For easiest access, graduates and their guests should use the entrance on State Road 40.
Melissa Stires, director of development and new partner engagement at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, will be honored with the CF Foundation’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
Nursing student Makayla Cox, Florida’s 2022 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar, will be the graduation speaker.
CF’s Distinguished Service Award will be posthumously awarded to Ralph “Larry” Roberts.
The in-person ceremony also will be livestreamed on the CF YouTube channel. Visit CF.edu/Graduation for details.
Ocala Youth Symphony Spring Concert
You are invited to the 24th Spring Concert of the Ocala Youth Symphony!
Come join us for an afternoon of magic as our musicians play classical works and contemporary pieces.
Our concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at First Christian Church 1908 E. Fort King St. Ocala, in the sanctuary.
Concerts are free and open to the public, so bring a friend!
A love offering will be accepted.
Community Thrift Shop hours
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, located at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. During those hours, we’re happy to accept gently used clothing and housewares to add to our inventory. This allows us to offer household items and clothing to our customers at a reasonable price, while earning money to fund our monthly donations to local clubs, institutions and individuals who need financial help.
Our all-volunteer organization is run as a cooperative venture and is unaffiliated with any outside organization. New volunteers are always welcome to join us in our endeavor to make the greater Dunnellon area a friendly and supportive place to live. Working a four-hour weekly shift is a way to feel true community spirit while helping those who turn to us for a financial boost.
We would like to express our thanks for the generosity of those who donate their unneeded items and to the customers who shop with us. We need you both in order to fulfill our mission.
Rainbow Lakes Estates budget workshop
Rainbow Lakes Estates is holding a fiscal year 2023-2024 budget workshop at 2 p.m. June 22. The meeting his hosted in person at the Rainbow Lakes Estates Community Center, 4030 SW Deepwater Court, Dunnellon. Send evidence or comments to judy.smith@ marionfl.org, or to 2710 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470.
Brick City Brewers meet monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year. Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
Check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next meeting is at 4:30 p.m. May 7 at Big Hammock Brewery & Bites, 103 SE First Ave., Ocala.
Marion County Genealogy Society June meeting
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting from 2-4 p.m. on June 15. We’re back, live and in person, at the Marion County Library at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Room C!
This month’s program is “How to Research Local Records” presented by Arnold Davis. Mr. Davis focuses on Marion County and Ocala Records, but his approach works well in any community!
Please visit our website and register for this event.
Contact the Marion County Genealogy Society at 352-897-0840 and visit www.mcgsocala.org.
General Francis Marion Stamp Club
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club is meeting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the sheriff’s substation, 9048 SW State Road 200. All stamp collectors, young and old, and those interested in sharing collections they have acquired are welcome to join us.
We meet on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. For more information, contact Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Toy Train Show & Sale
Regal Railways Presents Toy Train & Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the U.S. Army National Guard Armory in Crystal River, 8551 W. Venable St.
Over 70 tables and vendors are selling model trains of various gauges and accessories. There will be a running train layout(s) for the children to enjoy and a photo train engine photo booth for a great photo opportunity for parents to take pictures of their children as engineers.
So come on out and bring your children, there’s something for the whole family.
A food truck will be there with lunch and snacks for sale.
Admission is $6 for adults; kids 12 and younger get in free. Early bird entry from 7-8:45 a.m. is $8.
If you’re interested in attending or becoming a vendor and need more info, contact Joe at 727-244-1341.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4-7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Road closures in Rainbow Lakes Estates
Rainbow Lakes Estates will experience several temporary road closures from April to June as Duke Energy orders the replacement of aged wood structures with light duty steel poles. Equipment and personnel will be in the County right-of-way.
The closures will take place on Southwest 59th Lane, Southwest Azalea Court and Southwest Ivy Place now through June 30.
The specific closures include:
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 202nd Court to Addison Road.
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 207th Court to Southwest 206th Avenue.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest 59th Lane to Southwest Audubon Avenue.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Great Lakes Boulevard to Southwest Beach Boulevard.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Cardinal Avenue to Southwest Beach Boulevard.
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Marine Boulevard to Southwest Anchor Boulevard.
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Neptune Boulevard to Southwest Mango Lane.
Crews will place barricades and signs to detour traffic around the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. The road will be passable for local traffic only. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meets June 13
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. June 13 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present “Myth or Truth.” He’ll talk about the free database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog, and the pros and cons of the familysearch.org Family Tree.
Guests are welcome.
To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet monthly
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
Ladies Night Out event in Ocala
North Central Florida Media is hosting the second Ladies Night Out from 4-8 p.m. Friday April 28, at the College of Central Florida Vintage Farm at 4020 SE Third Ave., Ocala.
For a $10 admission, guests 21 and older may sip on two complimentary drinks, shop with market vendors, indulge in mini spa services, snap a free selfie photo, snack on light hors d’oeuvres and register to win Morgan Wallen and Bryan Adams concert tickets.
A full list of vendors can be viewed at www.937kcountry.com or windfm.com.
State park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, please call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Historic Home & Garden Tour
The Historic Ocala Preservation Society hosts its annual Historic Home & Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Six historic homes will be available for viewing around two of Ocala’s downtown Historic Districts. The starting location is 712 E. Fort King St., Ocala.
Guests will have the opportunity to purchase separate tickets (in limited quantity) for three one-hour workshops on floral arranging, candle-making, and how to create a festive charcuterie board. Workshops are at the Bryant House alongside local vendors who will have floral arrangements and gift items on display and for sale.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at select locations.
Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at SpringHomeandGardenTour.eventbrite.com and in person at Your Hearts Desire, 915 E. Silver Springs Boulevard.
For more information, call 352-843-7540 or email hops-admin@historicocala.org.
Barbershop quartets live at Ocala Civic Theatre
ACT 4–Ocala Civic Theatre, Inc. announces its spring fundraising event at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
Join us as we present the Barbergators Chorus and Quartets featuring the Time Of Our Lives Quartet, highlighting a program of classic barbershop with a touch of doo-wop, gospel, pop, and comedy.
The Barbergators Chorus is a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the largest all-male singing organization in the world. They have been entertaining in the Gainesville area for more than forty years and regularly sing as part of the Arts in Medicine program at Shands Children’s Hospital.
This afternoon of entertainment will be held onstage at 2 p.m. on June 10 at Ocala Civic Theatre.
Tickets go on sale May 8 at $23 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger.
Buy tickets over the phone at 352-236-2274 or in person at the OCT box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To buy online at any time, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com.
Recruiting, retention free seminars
North Central Florida Media is hosting a series of free seminars to help business owners and managers lower turnover using radio for employee recruitment and retention. The seminars will be held at the following dates and locations:
May 16, 8:30-11 a.m., at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center in Ocala
May 17, 8:30-11 a.m. at the UF Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville
May 18, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Wildwood Community Center in Wildwood
The dynamic Chris Stonick of Stonick Recruitment will explain how to increase the effectiveness of your online recruitment site, increase employee morale, and more. Stonick is a nationally-recognized radio retention, recognition and recruitment thought leader. Attendees can earn two free SHRM PDCs or SPDCs.
Registration is free at www.ncfmgroup.com/recruit. For more information, call 352-622-5600.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Plantastic, is open to the public through Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For information, call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Train shows on track for June, November
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 pr 813-203-3216 (cell).
