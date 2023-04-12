Loaded baked potato sale at Woman’s Club
One potato, two potatoes, three potatoes, four! The Woman’s Club of Dunnellon is hosting a loaded baked potato sale (carry-out only) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at the Clubhouse, 11756 Cedar St. Cost is $10 for a large baked potato with assorted toppings and cookies for dessert.
Proceeds support the club’s scholarship program.
Road closures from Boomtown Days on Saturday
West Pennsylvania Avenue, from Cedar Street to U.S. 41, and Cedar Street, from West Pennsylvania Avenue to West McKinney Avenue, will undergo intermittent, temporary closures due to the Boomtown Days festival from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 15.
Crews will place barricades and signs to detour traffic around the event. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.
National Day of Prayer event at library on May 4
A National Day of Prayer event takes place at noon Thursday, May 4, at the Dunnellon Public Library. A full program is planned to address seven points of prayer: family, church, government, education, business, military, and media.
Key speakers and leaders-of-prayer will share information and reflection on each of these areas of society as they seek to convey how praying for the needs of the country can make a significant difference. The event aims to highlight the important issues which can be met with greater hopefulness, benevolence and resolve.
Additionally, several local church choirs will perform songs.
Senior Fishing Derby is April 24
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department hosts a Senior Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 24, at Tuscawilla Park located at 800 NE Sanchez Ave.
This free catch-and-release event is open to adults ages 50 and older. A limited supply of fishing poles and bait will be available; however, participants are encouraged to bring their own.
A complimentary lunch will also be provided. Prizes will be awarded for the smallest fish, biggest fish, the most fish caught and more.
Space is limited and registration is strongly encouraged. For information and to register, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-401-6983.
Free estate planning seminar Wednesday
The College of Central Florida Foundation hosts a free estate planning seminar 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Webber Center at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road.
Attorney Samantha Shealy Rauba of McGraw, Rauba & Mutarelli will discuss how to protect your assets and maintain control of your estate and will cover strategies to fulfill your philanthropic desires.
Reservations are required. Please email Traci Mason at the CF Foundation at masont@cf.edu to reserve your seat. To learn more about the CF Foundation, visit CF.edu/foundation.
Master Gardeners spring plant sale
Marion County Master Gardeners present their annual spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the UF/IFAS Extension Marion County, 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala.
Admission is free. Bring your own wagon.
Payments accepted by cash, check or credit card.
Native plants, herbs and perennials, pollinator plants, hummingbird and butterfly plants are on offer.
Master Gardeners are available for consultations.
A mobile plant clinic, soil test kits and melaleuca mulch vouchers are available.
No pets, please. For information, call 352-671-8400.
Pinwheels for Prevention family event is Saturday
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County Inc. with United Way and Success By 6 are hosting Pinwheels for Prevention, a family event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Paddock Mall in Ocala. The event is free and features live entertainment, a kids activating area, face painting, children’s books, giveaways and more.
For information, call 352-369-2315 or visit www.ELC-MARION.org.
Paddock Mall is at 3100 SW College Road.
Ocala Youth Symphony Spring Concert is April 30
You are invited to the 24th Spring Concert of the Ocala Youth Symphony!
Come join us for an afternoon of magic as our musicians play classical works and contemporary pieces.
Our concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at First Christian Church 1908 E. Fort King St. Ocala, in the sanctuary.
Concerts are free and open to the public, so bring a friend!
A love offering will be accepted.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses meeting is April 24
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive, in Inverness. The cost for lunch is $18.
The speaker for April is Sally Shephard from Kidney Smart, talking about how the kidneys work and the causes of kidney disease and treatment options.
For information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email jlherron2@aol.com
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop sets hours
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, located at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. During those hours, we’re happy to accept gently used clothing and housewares to add to our inventory. This allows us to offer household items and clothing to our customers at a reasonable price, while earning money to fund our monthly donations to local clubs, institutions and individuals who need financial help.
Our all-volunteer organization is run as a cooperative venture and is unaffiliated with any outside organization. New volunteers are always welcome to join us in our endeavor to make the greater Dunnellon area a friendly and supportive place to live. Working a four-hour weekly shift is a way to feel true community spirit while helping those who turn to us for a financial boost.
We would like to express our thanks for the generosity of those who donate their unneeded items and to the customers who shop with us. We need you both in order to fulfill our mission.
Brick City Brewers meet monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year. Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more information, check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email us at brickcitybrewers 2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. May 7 at Big Hammock Brewery & Bites, 103 SE 1st Ave., Ocala.
Painting ‘Under the Sea’ watercolor workshop Saturday
Citrus Watercolor Society (CWS) presents a one-day workshop by artist Polly Boston on Saturday, April 15, at the Whispering Pines Recreation Building in Inverness. The workshop titled “Under the Sea’’ features the ever popular Clownfish and Polly’s wonderful watercolor techniques, so your painting will make a splash!
The cost is $95 for CWS members and $115 for non-members.
Polly will also conduct a brief demonstration following our CWS monthly business meeting on Friday, April 14, at the First Christian Church of Inverness, located at 2018 Colonade St., Inverness.
All are welcome to the demo, but a $5 donation is requested from non-members.
For moe information and to register for the workshop, email Deb Newman at deb newman57@yahoo.com or check out the CWS website at www.citruswatercolorsociety.org/workshops. See more of Polly’s paintings at the Rainbow Springs Gallery in Dunnellon.
Fort King National Historic Landmark plans cannon firing
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department hosts “School of the Soldier” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, 3925 E. Fort King St.
During the event, artillery volunteers will conduct live cannon and black powder rifle firing. Residents in the area may hear a series of rounds fired multiple times throughout the day during the event.
Join us to learn about the life of a soldier during the Seminole Wars. Guests will learn how to make hardtack, run military drills, and explore the workings of artillery and black powder rifles.
This program is free to the public and registration is not required.
For more information, contact Fort King National Historic Landmark at 352-368-5533.
Toy Train Show & Sale set April 29
Regal Railways Presents Toy Train & Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the U.S. Army National Guard Armory in Crystal River, 8551 W. Venable St.
Over 70 tables and vendors are selling model trains of various gauges and accessories. There will be a running train layout(s) for the children to enjoy and a photo train engine photo booth for a great photo opportunity for parents to take pictures of their children as engineers.
So come on out and bring your children, there’s something for the whole family.
A food truck will be there with lunch and snacks for sale.
Admission is $6 for adults; kids 12 and younger get in free. Early bird entry from 7-8:45 a.m. is $8.
If interested in attending or becoming a vendor, call Joe at 727-244-1341.
Be a volunteer with Friends of Library
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4-7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Road closures in Rainbow Lakes Estates thru June
Rainbow Lakes Estates will experience several temporary road closures from April to June as Duke Energy orders the replacement of aged wood structures with light duty steel poles. Equipment and personnel will be in the County right-of-way.
The closures will take place on Southwest 59th Lane, Southwest Azalea Court and Southwest Ivy Place through June 30.
The specific closures include:
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 202nd Court to Addison Road.
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 207th Court to Southwest 206th Avenue.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest 59th Lane to Southwest Audubon Avenue.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Great Lakes Boulevard to Southwest Beach Boulevard.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Cardinal Avenue to Southwest Beach Boulevard.
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Marine Boulevard to Southwest Anchor Boulevard.
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Neptune Boulevard to Southwest Mango Lane.
Crews will place barricades and signs to detour traffic around the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. The road will be passable for local traffic only. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.
Focus on the Fifties
Relive the music and times of the decade that gave us fast food, credit cards, jet travel, and Rock n Roll. Local singer/songwriter Norm Crouse will perform songs to let you relive the 1950s. Bring a friend or the whole neighborhood!
The show is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at Town Square at Circle Square.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Marion County Genealogy Society meeting April 20
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-4 p.m. April 20.
We will be back, live and in person, at the Marion County Library at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Room C!
This month’s program will be a special round table discussion led by Patti Hunt. So if you need help with something, or have something you would like to share with the group, or just want to visit and listen, this is the place to be.
Please visit our website and register for this event: www.mcgsocala.org.
Citrus Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. June 13 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present “Myth or Truth.” He’ll talk about the free database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog, and the pros and cons of the familysearch.org Family Tree.
Guests are welcome.
To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary @tampabay.rr.com.
Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet monthly
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
Ladies Night Out event in Ocala
North Central Florida Media is hosting the second Ladies Night Out from 4-8 p.m. Friday April 28, at the College of Central Florida Vintage Farm at 4020 SE Third Ave., Ocala.
For a $10 admission, guests 21 and older may sip on two complimentary drinks, shop with market vendors, indulge in mini spa services, snap a free selfie photo, snack on light hors d’oeuvres and register to win Morgan Wallen and Bryan Adams concert tickets.
A full list of vendors can be viewed at www.937kcountry.com or windfm.com.
State park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, please call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meets April 11
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on April 11 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Gena Philibert-Ortega will present “Researching Your Ancestors in Periodicals.” She will go over what types of periodicals family historians should search, what articles they include, and where to find those articles.
Guests are welcome to attend. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com
Historic Home & Garden Tour
The Historic Ocala Preservation Society hosts its annual Historic Home & Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Six historic homes will be available for viewing around two of Ocala’s downtown Historic Districts. The starting location is 712 E. Fort King St., Ocala.
Guests will have the opportunity to purchase separate tickets (in limited quantity) for three one-hour workshops on floral arranging, candle-making, and how to create a festive charcuterie board. Workshops are at the Bryant House alongside local vendors who will have floral arrangements and gift items on display and for sale.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at select locations.
Tickets are available for purchase online at SpringHomeandGardenTour.eventbrite.com and in person at Your Hearts Desire located at 915 E. Silver Springs Boulevard.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Plantastic, is open to the public through Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For information, call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Train shows on track for June, November
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 pr 813-203-3216 (cell).
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Free finance classes for children in April
April is Money Makers Month at Outschool, a leading online education platform for kids. To help kids learn the importance of personal finance and money matters, Outschool is hosting free finance and entrepreneurial-themed classes throughout the month to help foster lifelong skills about money management and entrepreneurism. Some of the class offerings, all hosted live by video chat by experts, include:
April 18: The Power of Thinking Before Buying, with Karen Holland of Gifting Sense
April 28: Helping Learners Understand How to Pay for College, hosted by Amy Jenkins with Meadow
April 29: I Am a Mogul, My First Business Plan. Design your business plan with Tamara Zantell, the founder of Raising a Mogul, an expert on supporting learners to become entrepreneurs.
April 29: Ryan’s Recycling, Building a Business to Save the Planet. Listen and learn with the CEO of Ryan’s Recycling Company.
Visit https://outschool.com/ for more information.
Local church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
