Marion Technical College will host two community job fairs on Monday, Feb. 7 and Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 1014 SW Seventh Road, in Ocala.
First up is a Welding Job Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7, aimed at welders, fabricators, and students.
To date, businesses that plan to attend are Crom, LLC; Dixie Metal; Environmental Composites; Fidelity Manufacturing; OFab, Inc.; and SPX Flow.
The job fair is presented by the College (MTC) in partnership with the American Welding Society – North Florida, Mid-FL Regional Manufacturers Association (MRMA), Ocala Metro Chamber of Commerce and Economic Partnership (CEP) and CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (CLM).
MTC is also partnering with CareerSource CLM for a CDL drivers community job fair from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8. Multiple businesses will be recruiting Class A and Class B commercial drivers as well as recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. In addition, MTC representatives will help those interested in enhancing their CDL education find the right program to do so.
Businesses that will be actively filling positions include ABCO, Brook Ledge Horse Transportation, Custom Window Systems, Dwight Littlefield Trucking, Leopard Medical Transport, McLane Company, Schneider and ZCO Carrier.
Both events are free and open to the public. Registration via CareerSource CLM is encouraged but not required.
Job seekers interested in attending either event are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and dress appropriately.
Later this month, North Central Florida Media (NCFM) and CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (CLM) are teaming up for the Mega Job Fair from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3001 SW College Road.
The fair is aimed at job seekers hoping to make a fresh start, find a better job, or embark on a new career path, as they will find a myriad of opportunities at the event, organizers said. A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be recruiting to fill immediate openings in a wide range of industries.
Any job seeker may attend the event at no charge.
For a list of participating companies, visit windfm.com.
Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource CLM, said, “Over the years, we’ve supported NCFM’s efforts to help businesses find the right candidates and we are pleased to partner with them again.”
For more information about the job fair, contact Lisa Varner at 352-566-0970. For information about CareerSource CLM’s candidate services, call 352-800-434-JOBS (5627).
