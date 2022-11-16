Dunnellon area resident Sally Wilson has taken on the responsibility of organizing a variety of talent for the community Winterland Variety Show in Dunnellon on Jan. 28.
She is still looking for more singers, musicians, dancers, and talented performers. Wilson has already booked a collection of gifted performers for the show but can always use more.
“We already have a lot of different people doing a lot of different music genres,” Wilson said. “We will have contemporary, Pop Rock, Latin, musical show tunes, movie tunes, and much more. Everyone will have a great time, and it’s all for the children.”
Her background includes singing in high school choirs and performing in community theatre and murder mystery dinners in Pennsylvania and Boca Raton, Florida.
Wilson was a support player in the past. Still, as a producer, she will spread her musical wings and take on the responsibility of producing shows to benefit children. She will use her energetic and enthusiastic personality to bring this show together.
All proceeds from the show will be given to the Dunnellon branch of the Boys and Girls Club and children of Haiti.
The variety show will be held in the Stegman Hall at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church property at 7525 S. U.S. 41 in Dunnellon.
Fr. Jean Desir, the church’s pastor, born and raised in Haiti, will perform Compa, a modern merengue dance music of Haiti. He will also take half of the money raised and distribute it to Haiti children.
“The children of Haiti are in dire need,” Desir said. The children don’t get any help from the Haitian government. They only get outside assistance from America.”
The Boys & Girls Club Operations Manager Troy Weaver hopes the money raised will improve one of the teen rooms.
“It’s exciting to have an outside entity willing to help us with an unrestricted monetary gift to use the money for our actual needs,” Weaver said. “For example, with a grant, the funds can only be used for food when we may not need any more food.”
Assisting Wilson is Janice Kelley, a producer of many variety shows in the past. She was responsible for numerous performances held in Miami before moving to Dunnellon in 2007. It didn’t take her long to create and produce four more shows here.
“I’m assisting Sally because she asked for my help,” Kelley said. “I love putting shows together. I always have.”
Anyone interested in performing can email maureen @stjohncc.com, attention Sally Wilson.
Tickets will be available at the parish office for a $10 donation, and children younger than 5 are free.
If you can’t attend the show but wish to donate to the children, a gift can be sent to the church and put “variety show” on the memo section of the check.
A dinner combo of one hotdog, soda, and a small bag of chips will be available for $5.
The variety show will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Parish Hall.
