Two new solo exhibitions go on display July 1 at the Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida and will be on exhibit through Jan. 28, 2024.
The exhibits, “The Unscene South: Charles Eady Revisits History” and “Caught Up in History and Captured on Film: Randy Batista’s Photographs of Florida and Cuba.”
The Unscene South
Housed on the second-floor of the Modern & Contemporary Galleries, “The Unscene South” will feature 25 paintings and mixed-media works by Ocala-based artist Charles Eady.
Eady will be at the Appleton Museum of Art on Aug. 5 for “Free First Saturday,” to give two free tours of “The Unscene South.” Tours are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will meet inside the exhibition.
The work featured in “The Unscene South” is inspired by the history of free Blacks in the South prior to the Emancipation Proclamation. The term “free Blacks” was used pre-Civil War as a designation identifying those who were free – free to live, work and own businesses and property.
“In 1773, free people of color were able to petition for, and receive, land grants,” Eady wrote. “The amount of land they acquired was dependent on how many people resided within the household.
About Charles Eady
Born in South Carolina, and following his graduation from Claflin University with a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education, he has gone on to be an award-winning artist, author and educator who has exhibited both nationally and internationally.
In 2022, Eady was one of only five recipients of the 2022 State Teaching Artist Residency (STAR) – a program that honors Florida public school art educators.
Caught up in history and captured on film
In the Appleton Balcony Gallery for Florida Artists will be Gainesville-based photographer Randy Batista’s solo exhibition, “Caught Up in History and Captured on Film.”
With a Leica 24 mm lens, Batista captured club members of Centro Espanol de Tampa (The Spanish Center of Tampa) and their daily lives that Batista says highlights “communal times together smoking, drinking, newspaper reading, enjoying ice cream and socializing via dominoes and card games.”
The photographer notes that he purposefully shot at low angles, such as table level, to capture being at the tables with these men. Some of the men didn’t react, while others either did quick poses or held newspapers up to cover their faces.
About Randy Batista
Batista uses his lens to document his life and travel adventures.
Comprised of silver-gelatin prints developed from film, the images in this show focus on Florida and Cuba – two places that have had a profound impact on the artist. Having lived in both locations, the artist’s awareness of place, time and cultural heritage are evident in his quiet but alluring street photography, landscapes and portraits.
Batista’s photographs in Cuba were taken during various trips to places including Havana and the ancestral countryside of his youth. During these travels, Batista explained, he was a street photographer either walking about or riding his bicycle while shooting. He would stop and chat with people while taking their portraits, capturing images of cityscapes and rural landscapes, as well.
Want to go?
The Appleton Museum, Artspace and Store are open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m., Sunday. Admission is free on the first Saturday of each month. Parking is free.
The museum is at 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala; phone 352-291-4455.
Visit AppletonMuseum.org.
Directions: Go east of downtown on State Road 40 (exit 352 east off I-75 or exit 268 west off I-95).
