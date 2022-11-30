Tim Kite’s face lights up when he talks about the magic of Christmas. So, who knows, perhaps it was a little Christmas magic that led Kite and David Allgood to become neighbors, because Allgood and his wife, Cheryl, who moved to Rainbow Springs in 2019, also love the holiday season, and had done many gigs as Santa and Mrs. Claus while living in Texas before they moved here.
Kite, dressed as an elf, and Allgood, as Santa, will be participating in this year’s Rainbow Springs Country Club Estates Christmas Golf Cart Parade, which will run two nights this year, on Dec. 15 and Dec. 23, through the neighborhood.
“The route on the 15th will be along 192 Court Road and the loops,” said Kite. “The second route will be along 196th Avenue Road.”
Each night, all the participating golf carts should meet at 6 p.m. at the Rainbow Springs Community Center parking lot. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on both nights.
Anyone wishing to participate should contact Kite at 217-509-5207 or by email at timh20guy@aol.com.
Kite said the parade has been going on for a few years, but he first got involved last year as a participant and stepped up to assist with planning this year. This year, there will be awards for the best dressed golf carts.
“We had between 20 and 30 golf carts last year,” said Kite, who is hoping the parade will grow to 50 participants this year.
Kite has also pulled out all the stops when it comes to decorating his own golf cart for the parade. He began picking up items to decorate with at yard sales during summer. He will be pulling Santa behind his golf cart on a trailer. Both the golf cart and the trailer are decorated with so many lights, Kite will need a generator to keep them all running. He still has some finishing touches to complete before Dec. 15.
Allgood and Kite really enjoy spreading Christmas joy. Neighbor Seija Larsen recalled a time when Allgood and Kite visited her house to cheer her up during one December when she was especially down.
“I was alone on Christmas, and I was so down,” she said. “They showed up and lifted my spirits. They changed everything.”
Kite and Allgood are both looking forward to spreading as much Christmas cheer as they can with the two Rainbow Springs Golf Cart Christmas Parades.
