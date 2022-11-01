Online tickets are now available for the City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St.
The event kicks off the Tuscawilla Art Park Series and features live musical performances by International Bluegrass Award winners, Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hour.
Food will be available from local food truck favorites, Big Lee’s Serious About BBQ and Country Boyz. Big Man’s Café will provide desserts for sale. Beer and wine, sponsored by TriEagle Sales, will also be available for purchase at the event.
Ticketing packages are as follows:
General Admission: $10 online/$15 gate. Includes admission to the concert.
General Admission PLUS: $15 online/$20 gate. Includes admission to the concert and seating closer to the stage.
VIP Pickin’ Package: $75/online only. Includes 4 admissions to the concert, 4 beverages (beer and wine included), an upfront four-person comfy ottoman, and a Tuscawilla Art Park special gift bag.
“It is exciting to present an artist (Appalachian Road Show) that represents the history and spirit of America’s original folk music,” said Jennifer Normoyle, Grants and Outreach Manager for the City of Ocala. “Florida has a large interest in Bluegrass music, and we are supporting that by featuring Florida-based, neo-traditional Bluegrass artist, The Wandering Hours. It’s going to be a great show!” she added.
Appalachian Road Show
All great music serves a purpose, but for the members of Appalachian Road Show, their collective goal transcends mere entertainment. The award-winning acoustic outfit is on a mission to illuminate the history, challenges, and rewards of life in that storied region and celebrate the spirit of the Appalachian people who call it home. They did so on their sophomore album Tribulation and are back again on the aptly titled album, Jubilation, a colorful song-filled journey chronicling not just the past but the present.
Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist and mandolinist Darrel Webb, and guitarist Zeb Snyder. More about Appalachian Road Show is available at www.theappalachianroadshow.com.
For tickets, information, or to volunteer, please visit www.ocalafl.org/artpark or contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts and Sciences Division at artinfo@ocalafl.org or 352-629-8447.
