A revelation by Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods before the Dunnellon City Council on April 19 led to dismay among the board and public, but tense exchanges at the meeting eventually gave way to a more optimistic outlook for the future of Dunnellon’s police department.
Woods handed the council a highlighted list of 12 of the 13 department employees who he said had submitted applications to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). The sheriff said he’s hiring all 12.
Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig handed in his resignation on April 12. On April 3, McQuaig told the council at a workshop that he was resigning and all of his employees were also resigning and joining the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
At the April 19 meeting, Woods offered a couple of options to the council in which Dunnellon would receive law enforcement services from the MCSO comparable to the service it currently receives from eight full-time Dunnellon Police Department officers. For a cost of around $1.065 million for a year, he said, Dunnellon could lease sheriff’s deputies until the department is re-staffed. Or it could dissolve its department and enter into a Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU) agreement for a permanent takeover by MCSO for around $876,000 a year.
“What (this) means is when my paperwork is done and I’m able to take them on, you’ll, in essence, only have one officer here working,” Woods said. “The question is, how do we move forward from there?
“I’ve heard each of you say you want to retain (the Dunnellon Police Department), and I even told you to retain it (in 2021),” Woods added. “I think it’s important for municipalities, but can I provide you the same services? Absolutely. If you choose (the MSTU option), every single one of (your officers) will stay right where they are. You’d have your own district, servicing only Dunnellon.”
Woods said the lower cost for dissolving the department and entering an MSTU agreement is mainly due to the capital his office would acquire from Dunnellon under such a deal, including vehicles, weapons and other equipment.
“I think it’s ridiculous that this was handed to us again as a surprise,” Mayor Wally Dunn said. “He’s basically given us two options, he’s taking all of our policemen – that’s a given – and we can either lease his policemen for $1.065 million, or we can enter into an agreement and dissolve our entire police department, which is against the wishes of the town itself, for $900,000.”
Dunn later apologized for his heated response to the Sheriff’s comments. He also said multiple officers told him they weren’t leaving.
“(The sheriff’s paperwork) basically says, all of your policemen are leaving and you have two options: lease Marion County Sheriff’s deputies for $1.065 million or dissolve your police department. And I just lost it. And I am very sorry.”
The council met again on the matter April 26 after the publication of this story.
Councilwoman Jan Cubbage said she feared the terms of such an agreement would change over time and could put Dunnellon in a similar position as it found itself when it entered debt-inducing failed projects it’s now paying for.
“This is such an overwhelming conversation. The City of Dunnellon is a small community with a small tax base. We have constraints on our budget,” Cubbage said.
Woods said his office wouldn’t be able to change the terms of an MSTU agreement.
“I cannot increase it or decrease it,” Woods said. “It’s your choice to lower your general millage (to compensate for the MSTU millage) so that you have a flat rate.” Woods said even though it wouldn’t have access to some grant funding Dunnellon receives, MCSO would be better equipped to handle increased labor and vehicle costs due to revenue it receives from the county-wide sales tax. He said Dunnellon officers could expect to earn around $70,000 in salary after two or three years with the MCSO.
Councilman Rex Lehmann, who was appointed a week prior, called the actions by McQuaig and Woods this month an “end-around” against the council..
“You could have said, ‘Before we do anything, I will accept you, but let’s see what the City of Dunnellon police department (and) council will do,’” Lehmann told Woods. “By doing it, you took away our option.”
Woods said he’d have been “foolish” to reject the applications. “I have vacancies,” he said. “I recruit on a regular basis, and I won’t apologize for that.”
During public comments at the end of the meeting, speakers unanimously advised the council to stay resolved in retaining a Dunnellon Police Department. One resident, Rob Bradshaw, even handed over his resume after describing his qualifications to be chief of police. Bradshaw said he’d nearly accepted the job for Dunnellon nearly 10 years ago.
Several speakers requested the council have dialogue with officers to clarify their desire to leave. City attorney Andrew Hand advised the council to consult their labor counsel representation before having discussions with officers, since the officers are unionized.
“I understand what you’re going through,” said Joanne Black, a former Dunnellon police chief. “None of (the officers) have resigned. There is more money, but there are people who love to work in a small town, and there are officers who want to stay here.
“I understand McQuaig is going to retire and some officers may go, and that’s to be expected. I was working one time with four officers, and we did it. It was very hard, and we hired more people and got back up to where we needed to be.
“I know everyone’s frustrated tonight, but good things are going to happen.”
Council members echoed the encouragement from the public in the final minutes of the meeting.
Juliane Mendonca and Lehman asked the public to continue offering feedback as Dunnellon wrestles with its policing future.
“Realize there are five people up here who do want a police department like you, and if you have a suggestion, make a suggestion, because we’re going to have to look at different suggestions,” Lehmann said, “We got caught, but there are options.”
“It’s really going to take this whole city to make a decision,” Mendonca said. “By the end of the meeting, I really felt the spirit of community and all of the options we really do have. I look forward to moving ahead and coming up with what’s best for Dunnellon.”
“This issue will be resolved,” Cubbage said. “Our sheriff thought he had us painted in the corner, but we’re like kangaroo rats, we jumped out of that corner, folks, and I’m so proud of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.