A very special service entitled Tenebrae will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon on Wednesday, April 5, which is also known as Spy Wednesday. The program begins at 6 p.m. There’s no charge, and everyone is welcome.
Tenebrae (pronounced TEN uh bray) means “darkness” or “shadows” and has been celebrated by the Catholic Church since Medieval Times. Many other Christian churches also use this liturgy, and it has proven to be a blessing to many in anticipation of Holy Week.
The Tenebrae service is a meditation on Christ’s suffering and the darkness of His coming death. Readings and prayers are interspersed with songs led by the combined choirs. Many of the musical selections come from a well-known ecumenical community in Taize, France. Taize (pronounced tay ZAY) music is known for its simple beauty and wonderfully meditative qualities.
Many candles are burning as the service begins, then they are gradually extinguished to suggest the drama of the coming “Monstrous Day.” And toward the end of the service comes a powerful depiction of the convulsion which nature underwent when Christ died. But at the end, the large Christ candle returns, anticipating the joy of Christ’s victory over death.
St. John’s is on the southeast corner of State Road 40 and U.S. 41 on the north side of Dunnellon. The address is 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon. For more information, please call the church office at 352-489-3166.
All are cordially invited to deepen their spiritual journey through Holy Week by attending St. John’s Tenebrae Service of Shadows. The St. John’s community looks forward to sharing this very special night with you!
