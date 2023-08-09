A new and free program in North Central Florida helps fathers increase their awareness and knowledge about what it takes to be a good father. T.E.A.M. Dad, which stands for Teaching, Empowering, Advocating for and Mentoring men on their fatherhood journey, is inviting fathers, grandfathers or role models involved with a child under the age of 3 or men with a pregnant partner to enroll.

The service area includes Marion, Citrus and Levy counties.

The program provides a dedicated T.E.A.M. Dad support specialist, who is an experienced father and/or who has received extensive training in the 24/7 Dad® curriculum, to meet with fathers for a series of sessions. Sessions are held at a time and place that is convenient for the participant.

T.E.A.M. Dad equips fathers with the self-awareness, compassion and sense of responsibility that every good parent needs. The goals of the program are to:

Increase awareness and knowledge about the elements to being a good father

Increase capacity or skills to carry out what is learned

Increase pro-fathering habits

Increase self-worth as a man and father

Topics for the sessions include the father’s role, discipline, children’s growth, communication, working with mom and co-parenting and more.

To enroll in the program, call Connect at 877-678-WELL or text 352-415-0091, or learn more by visiting EveryBabyDeservesAHealthyStart.org.

T.E.A.M. Dad is overseen by Healthy Start of North Central Florida Coalition and Central Healthy Start Coalition, which are affiliate partners of WellFlorida Council.

