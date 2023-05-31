The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit responded to an incident Tuesday morning, May 30, at the Dinner Bell Motel in Dunnellon.

The Sheriff’s units were addressing an individual who was armed with a firewarm who refused to come out of a room at the motel, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The subject ultimately came out of the room and was taken into custody without incident, an MCSO spokesperson said.

The SWAT team specializes in handling barricaded armed subjects, among other situations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.