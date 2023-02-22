Marion County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a man as the victim lied asleep on a couch in a Dunnellon residence on Nov. 28.
Brian Keron Welcome, 43, was charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was held without bail.
Welcome, who is known by his nickname “Rockafeller,” has 21 prior felony convictions.
During the investigation, detectives concluded from eyewitness testimony that Welcome pulled a firearm, unprovoked, and killed Eric Daugherty, 41, in a living room of a residence on Walnut Street in Dunnellon as Daughterty was asleep on a couch.
Welcome was allegedly sitting at a table in the living room before suddenly standing up and firing the weapon in an act which an eyewitness referred to as “cold-blooded,” according to a sheriff’s report.
A 911 call was placed at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 28 and reported Daughtery was barely breathing and had multiple gunshot wounds. Daughterty was deceased when deputies arrived. He had gunshot wounds in his abdomen and groin area.
Detectives pursued multiple suspects and tips from the public during the investigation. A key witness in the case was the man who drove Welcome to the home of the shooting. He was questioned about discrepancies in his initial testimony, before he admitted he was an eyewitness to the incident. He said he believed he would be charged as an accessory-after-the-fact in the homicide and feared retribution from Welcome. He said he considered overpowering the shooter, but feared he would be shot next.
The witness described Welcome as “acting sketchy” the evening before the shooting and appeared to be under the influence of stimulant drugs. He said he was under duress when he drove the suspect away from the scene and attempted to convince Welcome to hand over the gun.
The homeowner also provided key testimony in the case.
