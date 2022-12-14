The tradition of the Christmas cookie has a very long history which started back in 1596 with a cookbook titled, “Good Housewife’s Jewel,” known as one of the earliest known cookbooks for the growing middle class in Elizabethan England. This cookbook included a recipe for a small, square shortbread cookie enriched with egg yolks and spices and baked on parchment paper. It was, perhaps, the first Christmas cookie.
By the early 17th century, European settlers brought Christmas cookies to the New World. When it came to affording spices, baking ingredients and dried fruits, a cycle began to expose those that could afford the delicate spices and rich baking ingredients.
With the 1870s came an influx of cheap imported wares from Germany between 1871 and 1905, when the importing laws changed to make the once costly delectable ingredients for making the lavish treats more affordable.
Through the centuries, the Christmas cookie has evolved into a grand assortment of delicious creations present at modern day cookie swaps. There was the invention of the cookie cutter, which transforms cookies into many fun sizes and shapes. Children and families today enjoy this tradition in kitchens all around the globe.
The word is out that Santa’s elves will be out in full force supervising cookie decorating and other fun traditions happening this Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Church of the Holy Faith (Episcopal) as they host “Christmas Just 4-Kids!”
Santa’s Elves have been furiously planning and preparing lots of fun activities to make the season bright for children of all ages. Children will be making Christmas ornaments, stringing beads, and participating in a coloring contest.
It has also been said that Saint Nicholas will be there reading, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Be sure to come and share a Christmas cookie and a cup of hot cocoa with St. Nick! He is still making his list and checking it twice, and this may be your last chance to tell him what you want for Christmas.
Wear your best Christmassy outfit or “ugliest Christmas sweater,” as I hear it may be a little chilly.
Christmas 4-Kids fun festivities are from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, The Church of the Holy Faith (Episcopal), 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive, Dunnellon. For more information, call 352-489-2685.
We hope to see you there! Fa la la la la – la la la la!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.