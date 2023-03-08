On Wednesday, March 15, the Rt. Reverend Bishop Patrick Augustine and his wife, Myra, make their return to Dunnellon for one evening at Holy Faith Episcopal Church for an ecumenical fellowship dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. The bishop is visiting from his home in Bor, South Sudan.
All congregations are welcome!
We’ll even have wonderful dinner music offered by Dunnellon’s native son, the talented and acclaimed pianist, Bob Cubbage.
Come, join the Bishop for dinner and hear his stirring words about his work with the “poorest of the poor” – and the dangers of claiming to be a Christian in certain parts of the world.
Just weeks ago, Pope Frances and the Archbishop of Canterbury and the world head of the Presbyterian Church traveled to Augustine’s troubled homeland and pleaded for peace – after 50 years of bloodshed. Bishop Augustine is a champion for peace and harmony as he’s spoken before the U.S. Congress and has received high awards from across the globe.
RSVP for dinner no later than Sunday, March 12. Please call 352-289-2685.
Holy Faith Episcopal Church is located at 19924 Blue Cove Drive, Dunnellon (turn onto Camp Drive road next to Swampy’s Restaurant).
Come join us for dinner with a living saint!
