“Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankind; And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” -John Donne
Although John Donne didn’t live in the same century as the Vietnam conflict, the words make sense in any era.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War began in February 1961 and lasted until May 1975. Approximately 2.7 million American men and women served in Vietnam.
During the war, more than 58,000 servicemen and women lost their lives.
5.6 million veterans who served during the Vietnam era are still alive, making up about 1.7 percent of the U.S. population today.
On Veterans Day in 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial opened in Washington D.C. More than 5 million people visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial each year, making it the most visited monument on the National Mall.
For those who can’t make it to Washington D.C., the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association is hosting the 17th annual Vietnam Veterans Gathering featuring the Vietnam Traveling Wall at Ernie Mills Park at 11899 Bostick Street in Dunnellon from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24.
The wall is a three-fifths replica of the original wall in D.C. It’s 375 feet long and 7 1/2 feet tall at its tallest point.
The installation will also feature the Afghanistan, Iraq and 9/11 walls.
This is not the first time the wall made its way to Dunnellon. The Dunnellon Chamber also hosted it in 2016.
It’s free to visit, so please come pay your respects. The traveling monument will be open all hours of the day and night until it’s dismantled on Sept. 25.
On-site counseling will be available during the event, and locators will be able to assist visitors in finding names on the wall.
