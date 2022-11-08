The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, held its second Bark In The Park – A Doggy Expo on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Ocala Downtown Market.
The Foundation of Ocala was proud to present a check for $4,000 to Angela Kinsler, nutrition supervisor, and Glenda Thomas, outreach director of Marion Senior Services, and a similar check for $4,000 to Julie Stinson, senior animal care tech, and James Sweet, animal services director of Marion County Animal Services.
These monies were donated to our event by generous companies and individuals in the Ocala area in support of the two outstanding agencies.
The event was free to the public and represented a celebration of pets and the people who love them.
