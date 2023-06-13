Southwestern Marion Toastmasters is hosting a nautically themed open house 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, will be hosting a nautically themed Open House. This Is a family-oriented event with special games and events for parents and children. Our purpose is to tell the wonderful Toastmaster story of improved communication and leadership abilities for success-oriented people.
The main speaker at this open house is Robert Wood, speaking about “How I Developed a MacGyver Mindset.” Robert will tell us how he’s improvised solutions for his business and himself personally. I’ve heard Robert speak and his subject will be discussed with a sense of humor and practical applications we can all use.
Keeping with the nautical theme, Table Topics will give all takers an opportunity to express themselves on random theme topics with a light touch. The ability to express oneself in meetings and discussions is critical to business and personal success, and Toastmasters gives each member a chance to speak and practice at every meeting.
Normally, a third part of every normal meeting is an evaluation of the speeches and the meeting. This provides helpful advice for improvement. For our open house evaluation, we’ll ask participants how they felt about the meeting.
Finally, there’ll be games and snacks for all ages, including children, to engage every person, no matter how young. This will cap off a wonderful open house with fun and engagement for all.
Please join us for fun and entertainment at our Southwestern Marion Toastmasters Open House. The address is 5200 SW College Road (Highway 200), Ocala. Contact our Open House Toastmaster, David Wesenberg, at 217-280-4454 or dpw@master softwareinc.com.
