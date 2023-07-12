Today

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.