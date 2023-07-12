For the second year in a row, The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, AdventHealth Ocala, and Marion County Public Schools are making it possible for thousands of local students to receive free backpacks filled with supplies just in time for the start of school.
The second annual Community Giveback event, supported by Skanska, Thaddeus Bullard, aka WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, and The Bullard Family Foundation, takes place on Saturday, July 29, and will distribute over 7,000 backpacks filled with school supplies at 10 locations throughout Marion County.
Dunnellon Middle School will serve as a satellite location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s located at 21005 Chestnut St.
The main location will be at the AdventHealth Ocala Auxiliary Center, 1542 SW First Ave. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Marion County Public School (MCPS) parents and guardians should register their students at: https:// tinyurl.com/ywa5xjnr. Each student is required to be registered under their name, not a parent or guardian name. To serve the most children possible, students can only be registered for one location. A student number for MCPS students is mandatory. If the student is attending a non-MCPS school, please enter the student ID based on the school location.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can register through Marion County Public Schools at https://tinyurl.com/z4xjp swt or contact Lauren Debick, executive director of Communications and Community Engagement, at Lauren.Debick@marion.k12.fl.us.
To donate to a school supply drive list benefiting the Community Giveback effort, community members, businesses and others can purchase supplies at Amazon.com from https://tinyurl.com/4h993s6t. All items will be shipped to and distributed by the Community Foundation. Donation boxes will also be available throughout Ocala/Marion County and at sponsor locations.
For more information, contact the MCPS Public Relations Office or Ashley Gerds, director of Strategic Engagement at the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, at 352-622-5020 x105 or ashley@ocalafoundation.org.
