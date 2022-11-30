Two newly-elected and two re-elected Marion County School Board members took their oaths of office Nov. 22 in the School Board chambers located at 1614 E. Fort King St. in Ocala.
Returning Board Member Rev. Eric Cummings, of Dunnellon, whose second term concludes in 2026, took his oath of office from the Rev. Dr. Tommie Brooks of New St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Ocala. Holding the Bible for Cummings were his sons, Eric II and Emmanuel. Cummings represents District 3, which includes schools primarily in southwest Marion County, Dunnellon, Marion Oaks, and Ocala.
Voters also reelected Nancy Thrower to the Marion County School Board District 4 seat. Her term concludes in 2026. She took her oath of office from the Rev. James McKinnon, pastor of Lifeline Community Church in Reddick. Thrower’s former principal at North Marion High School, Walt Miller, held the Bible for her installation. Miller hired Thrower for her first job with Marion County Public Schools. Thrower’s district includes many schools in and adjacent to Ocala city limits.
Newly-elected School Board Member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term will conclude in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, the Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath. Conrad represents District Two and its many schools in southern Marion County and Belleview, the Lake Weir area, and Silver Springs Shores.
Newly-elected Sarah James, Ed.D., represents District 5 and took her oath of office from her mother, Shanon Gibson, Ed.D. Her term runs through 2026. Holding the Bible for the ceremony was Sarah’s husband, Danny. James’s district includes schools located in northern Marion County and several charter schools.
Once seated, the new School Board of Marion County, Florida elected Allison Campbell as its chair for the next year. Campbell joined the Board two years ago following her public election.
Board members also elected Nancy Thrower as their vice-chair, a position she previously held in 2019-20.
