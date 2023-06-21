Chris Scaglione received a clear vote of confidence from the Dunnellon City Council on June 14 as the board unanimously voted to remove the interim modifier from his police chief title.
The longtime member of the Ocala Police Department was sworn in at the city meeting two months after the fate of the Dunnellon Police Department hung in the balance following the sudden resignation of former chief Mike McQuaig and a mass exodus of DPD employees to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Scaglione, who joined the DPD last year after 26 years with Ocala, was named temporary chief for up to 90 days on April 26.
Council members cited Scaglione’s willingness to collaborate with the board and local agencies, his longtime policing experience in the area and his performance as interim chief as factors in their decision.
“Thank you for putting your trust in me,” Scaglione said. “We’ve got some rebuilding to do, and it’s going to happen really fast.”
Mayor Wally Dunn said Scaglione was a better fit for Dunnellon than other candidates who were from out of state or currently held positions in fields outside of policing.
“I’ve been working with Chris ever since this happened. The man has rolled up his sleeves and gone to work,” Dunn said. “I’ve been trying to be real open about this. I want somebody from here. Chris, to me, fits the mold of what we need.”
Council members also said the move to promote Scaglione should speed up recruiting.
Councilman Tim Inskeep said he was impressed with Scaglione’s handling of negotiations around a new collective bargaining agreement with the police which the council also approved unanimously on June 14. Inskeep spearheaded the negotiations from the council’s side.
“We don’t need a large executive type, we need a more grounded person,” Inskeep said. “He’s got us moving forward, working with other agencies, cleaning up the mess he inherited. He’s already shown, up to this point, he’s capable. He appears to be the right fit for our city. He will absolutely work with us.”
Councilwoman Jan Cubbage and Councilman Rex Lehmann agreed Scaglione’s local knowledge and relationships were a plus.
“Chris has relationships with Marion County that are extremely important,” Cubbage said. “He knows that we need Marion County’s continuing relationship, and he knows the people there to call when we need them.”
“I appreciate the transparency and communication as we clean up everything that has happened – or not happened – here,” Councilwoman Juliane Mendonca said.
Dunnellon is leasing officers from the sheriff’s office as it rebuilds its force. The new CBA raises police starting officer salaries to $44,000, and eventually to $48,000 for the next fiscal year. To offset initial costs, the city is freezing hiring for two positions until the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The freeze would allow Dunnellon eight officers instead of 10.
“Our police officers went from being the lowest paid police officers in this area for a town this size to the highest, so I don’t want to hear anything about underpaid policemen,” Dunn said. “But I do think we have to do this to get good, quality people in this town. I’ve been hearing for years that our policemen were underpaid, that was part of their gripe when they left. I think we have rectified that with this agreement.”
“We’re trying to get where we’re competitive in hiring officers that, right now, we’re having no success doing,” Inskeep said. “We’re either getting applicants we would not prefer, or once they realize the wage, they’re going somewhere else.”
