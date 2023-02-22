First Friday Art Walk will feature Retro Sounds 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 3, in downtown Ocala.
Retro Sounds, a music and art event, will celebrate the 1940s, the era of big bands, victory rolls, and dance halls.
The evening will begin with an instructed swing dance class on the Square from 6 -7 p.m. and then continue with a performance by jazz and swing artists, Swing Theory.
A thematic intermission performance will be provided by Marion County Center for the Arts Dance.
Attendees will enjoy free activities with a 1940s twist with local arts organizations providing free, hands-on art activities; visual artists working live throughout downtown; special sales at participating restaurants, and extended business hours at local shops.
In addition, a vintage car exhibit by the Ocala Street Cruisers will be displayed on the east side of the Downtown Square.
Each March, Retro Sounds pays homage to generations of past musical genres and performers. Travel back through the decades and hear all your favorite hits!
This event is free and open to the public, guests are encouraged to bring their chairs.
For more information, contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts and Sciences Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
