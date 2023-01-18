Spruce Creek Preserve held a “blessing bags for the homeless” event on Jan. 12 to help the homeless in the Dunnellon area. Spruce Creek Preserve is a 55+ retirement community located west of Marion Oaks, near the Ross Prairie State Forest, along State Road 200.
Volunteers gathered at the ballroom in the community center to assemble and fill bags with donated food and supplies from residents.
Rosemary Werner, who spearheaded the project, said, “This won’t fix the homeless situation in Dunnellon, but it will give them some comfort.”
After a heartfelt welcome and thank-you to the group from resident and volunteer Christine, the room was buzzing with volunteers going from table to table filling bags.
The “blessing bags” were sewn by 15 local ladies. There were 75 bags for adults and 25 bags for babies and children.
The bags for adults were filled today with food, hygiene products, water, toilet paper, hand towels, washcloths, hats, scarves, socks, some small rolled up blankets and more.
The bags for babies and children were filled with diapers, lotions, juices, water bottles and other items.
All the items in all the bags were donated by Spruce Creek Reserve residents who shared their love, generosity and concern for the homeless in Dunnellon.
