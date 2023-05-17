When Dana Brown relocated to Dunnellon from Iowa, she had no idea she would soon change careers. The former surgical tech realized quickly that her current profession’s pay scale and stress was no longer for her.
As she mulled over what she would do next, she thought about what she knew. “I know shoes. I know purses,” said Brown. “Resale shops are huge where I come from. I thought, ‘I could do that.’”
So, without ever having owned a business before, Brown jumped in with both feet. On May 1, Repeat Boutique celebrated 15 years in business in Dunnellon.
Brown has over 13,000 consignors in her records. Many are local, but some are snowbirds, so they come from all over. She accepts consignments on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and prefers they get dropped off in a laundry basket and not on hangers, 25 items or less at a time. Consignors get 40 percent of the item’s selling price.
Brown keeps up with the trends by researching actual designer’s websites and also checking out some of the online resale sites, TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest.
What’s more, she not only accepts women’s clothing, shoes, and purses, but also men’s, children’s, and maternity, all the way up 4x in size.
Currently, there are also 10 small business owners displaying their wares in Brown’s space. They sell an array of items including t-shirts, candles, jams and jellies and earrings.
What doesn’t she accept on consignment? “Prom dress. They take up so much space,” said Brown. She will, however, encourage her customers to donate formal attire to Cinderella’s Closet in Inverness, a community outreach of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness which does an annual prom dress giveaway.
About two years ago, Brown’s current landlord, who had an office in the rear of the building at 20037 E. Pennsylvania Ave., retired, so Brown was able to take over that space as well. She recently rearranged the shop to make it the children’s section.
This was not the first time Brown gained some square footage to grow her business. She started Repeat Boutique in a small storefront on West Pennsylvania Avenue, which is now home to the Station Nutrition. “I outgrew that space in the first month,” said Brown.
Four locations later, including a period when there were two locations (one for kids, one for adults), Brown has spent the last decade at her current location.
Brown loves the friendships that have developed over the years. “I love having people stop by just to catch up,” she said. “Over the years, it has been really cool to see the kids come in who were in baby carriers who are now coming in to shop themselves.”
To celebrate Repeat Boutique’s 15th anniversary, Brown is offering 15 percent off for the remainder of May, and she’s also having a gift basket giveaway. Stop by the shop for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.