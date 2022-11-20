The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.4 percent in October, unchanged over the month and 0.8 percentage points lower than the region’s year ago rate of 4.2 percent.
The labor force increased by 3,193 over the year. There were 7,169 unemployed residents in the region.
Marion County’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, an uptick of 0.1 percentage point for the month, while Citrus and Levy County’s rates were the same as in September at 4.0 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.
According to preliminary employment data released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, there were 203,069 employed across the region, an increase of 4,638 compared to the same time last year. There were 1,445 fewer unemployed than in October 2021.
Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said the report highlights continued job growth in both the Ocala and Homosassa Springs metro areas which cover all of Marion and Citrus counties.
In the Ocala MSA, the mining, logging, and construction industry added 500 new jobs and grew by 5.7 percent, faster in the metro area than statewide over the year.
In the Homosassa Springs metro area, 200 new government jobs were added over the year for a 4.4 percent growth rate, the second fastest annual growth rate compared to all metro areas.
“The jobs are definitely there, and employers are actively hiring,” Skinner said.
Skinner noted the upcoming 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair, which was rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nicole to 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Marion County Public Library headquarters in Ocala.
Twenty local businesses with immediate job openings will take part in the fair. Veterans, military families, and active service members get priority access at 11 a.m. with open access to all job seekers beginning at 11:30 a.m.
There is no charge to attend the job fair which is available to anyone in the three-county region.
