Rainbow Springs State Park has never been busier as guests are enjoying the beauty of the river, walking the pathways that wind around the park, having picnics on the grass and even a game of volleyball. How about a burger and a cold beer at the concession stand or browse through the delightful gift shop and find something special for that special someone? No matter what, you’ll have a very relaxing and memorable day.
To keep our park running smoothly and beautiful, we rely on our volunteers who’re an integral part of the park. With summer here, we have volunteers that head back to their northern homes and other’s retire from their volunteer position. We have volunteers that have been with us for up to 25 years. Wow!
We’re currently seeking volunteers for the boat patrol and kayak patrol. Volunteers are fully trained in this area so you feel very confident when put on the boat or kayak. The park has two kayaks so you don’t need to use your own.
The gift shop has openings for cashiers and floor monitors, and the parking crew can use a few volunteers for the weekends.
The Wednesday construction crew has a few openings as well.
If you’re interested, please visit the Friends of Rainbow Springs website at friendsofrainbow springs, or go to Floridastate parks.org/get-involved and fill out the online application.
You can also contact thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov for further information, or call the office: 352-465-8518.
Rainbow Springs State Park would love to have you come aboard!
