The Rainbow Springs Garden Club will hold its November meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Rainbow Springs Community Center.
Jo Leyte-VIdal, a long-time Marion County Master Gardener, will be our guest speaker. She will speak on “Vegetable Gardening” – bring any questions you may have on how to grow fall/winter vegetables in our area.
Rainbow Springs Garden Club is open to everyone in the surrounding areas. Annual membership (September – May) is $15. Our visitor fee is $5 per meeting, applicable toward the annual membership. All attendees will sign in for the door prize drawings.
We will discuss our annual Holiday Social and Chinese Auction Fundraiser to be held on Dec. 15. Come learn more details about this great event. Proceeds from this, our only fundraiser of the year, benefit selected local charities.
The Rainbow Springs Garden Club will continue to offer our popular “Grow and Share” plant program. This program dates to the early days of the Rainbow Springs Garden Club and remains a good way to share those extra plants we all have. We welcome any plant donations that you may have from your yard.
Proceeds from the sale of the plants along with our 50-50 drawing help fund our donation program for area community organizations.
We hope to see you on Nov. 17 as we continue celebrating our 40th year of gardening in Rainbow Springs. More information is available at rsgardenclub@yahoo.com.
Enter the building from the parking lot through the blue double doors on the lower level. The meeting will take place in the Orange Grove Room on the right side of the hallway.
Please note that November’s meeting is the third Thursday of the month because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.