Thank you to everyone who joined us for our December Holiday Social and Chinese Auction on Dec. 15. A special thanks to all who brought baskets for the event. We had a wonderful selection of baskets featuring a nice variety of themes.
January’s meeting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Rainbow Springs Community Center. Enter the building from the parking lot through the blue double doors on the lower level. The meeting will take place in the Orange Grove Room on the right side of the hallway.
Linda Johnson, Marion County Master Gardener, will join us to present “Introduction to Florida Friendly Gardening.” We have enjoyed Linda’s presentations in the past and look forward to her return. For new residents, we know that you will find this session enlightening. Learn about gardening in our area utilizing the No. 1 principle of Florida-Friendly Landscaping – Right Plant, Right Place.
Rainbow Springs Garden Club is open to everyone in the surrounding areas. Annual membership (September – May) is $15. Our Visitor fee is $5 per meeting, applicable toward the annual membership. All attendees will sign in for the door prize drawings.
The Rainbow Springs Garden Club will continue to offer our popular “Grow and Share” plant program. This program dates to the early days of the Rainbow Springs Garden Club and remains a good way to share those extra plants we all have. We welcome any plant donations that you may have from your yard.
Proceeds from the sale of the plants along with our 50-50 drawing help fund our donation program to area community organizations.
We hope to see you on Jan. 26 as we continue celebrating our 40th year of gardening in Rainbow Springs. More information is available at rsgardenclub@yahoo.com.
