It’s that time again! We’re excited to resume the Rainbow Springs Garden Club 2023-2024 monthly meetings, starting at 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Rainbow Springs Community Center.
Because this is the first meeting of the new year, we’ll open our doors at noon for sign-in and dues payments. Please try to arrive early so that our program start isn’t delayed.
Our first meeting will focus on roses. Our speaker is Art Wade of Rose Petals Nursery. They have a website if you’d like more information about this nursery.
The Garden Club Board has arranged a variety of interesting programs for the coming year, including return visits by Anson’s Nursery, Grumbles House, Kevin Gunter, and the Marion County Master Gardeners. New programs will include olive trees, African violets and other house plants. Come learn more about our programs in the coming months.
The Rainbow Springs Garden Club is open to everyone in the surrounding areas. Annual membership (September to May) is $15. Our visitor fee is $5 per meeting, applicable toward the annual membership. All attendees will sign in for the door prize drawing.
The Rainbow Springs Garden Club continues to offer our popular “Grow and Share” plant program. This program dates to the early days of the Club and remains a good way to share those extra plants we all have. Hopefully, you’ve searched your garden this summer and potted some extras to share at the September meeting.
Proceeds from the sale of the plants along with our 50-50 drawing help fund our donation program to area community organizations.
Enter the building from the parking lot through the blue double doors on the lower level. The meeting takes place in the Orange Grove Room on the right side of the hallway.
We hope to see you on Sept. 28 as we begin our 41st year of gardening in Rainbow Springs.
