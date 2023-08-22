Marion County firefighters responded to a residential fire on the night of Aug. 19 in the 19400 block of SW 82d Place Road in Dunnellon. The call came in at 8:51 p.m., reporting a home engulfed in flames with possible occupants trapped inside.
Rainbow Springs Engine #22 swiftly arrived at the scene at 8:55 p.m. to find the house already 70 percent consumed by the fire. Firefighters immediately initiated an aggressive interior attack using a hose line through the front door. Dunnellon Engine #3 also arrived promptly, establishing a water supply and taking command.
Battalion Chief 5 assumed control upon arrival, requesting additional resources, including a third tanker and an extra engine company. In response, personnel were withdrawn from inside the structure, transitioning to a defensive strategy against the inferno. Firefighters from multiple stations, including #12, #31, Volunteer #25, and #16, joined forces to contain and extinguish the flames.
By 9:29 p.m., the fire was successfully brought under control. No injuries were reported among the responding firefighters or civilians at the scene. The homeowner was confirmed to be absent when the fire erupted. However, the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.