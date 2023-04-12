The Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery would like to become a cultural hub of the community. Its artists know much about the arts and would like to share their knowledge with the public.
They’d also like to have some fun along the way.
They’re launching an Artists’ Lecture Series, opening April 23 at 2 p.m. when gallery member, watercolorist, and mixed media artist Sue Primeau talks about the art tours she leads around the globe. She’ll discuss the cuisine, history, culture, and people she’s encountered in her talk, “An Artist’s Adventures in Traveling Abroad.” A donation of $10 is requested.
Next in the series, on May 12 at 7 p.m., is “Writing on the Rainbow,” when three area authors, including the gallery’s President Amy Peters Wood, discuss the books they’ve written and offer writing tips they’ve picked up. Wood will talk about the book she wrote after sailing around the world with her husband in a hand-built boat.
Also speaking is Betty Jean Steinshouer, an author, actress, and literary historian. She toured many years on the Chautauqua circuit, portraying women writers. Her book, “Long Road to Red Cloud,” is a study of author Willa Cather that won an International Book Award. She’s also published collections of essays and poems.
And Mary Lu Scholl is an author of cozy mysteries – mysteries in which the violence is minimal, the sleuth is an amateur, and the setting is a small town or other socially “cozy” setting. She’s branched out to “brozies,” which have a male sleuth.
Moderating the session is Margo Wilson, Citrus County Chronicle freelance writer and author of the novel, “The Main Ingredient.”
A donation of $5 is requested.
On May 26 at 11 a.m., the gallery’s Executive Director Bridget Hanley talks about what to do with that art that’s piling up at home in “The Big Leap: Where To Go Now With Your Art.”
Artists will learn how to display their art at galleries and on social media. Hanley will discuss how to keep an inventory of one’s work, how to price it, and how to promote the art and the artist. A donation of $10 is requested.
Those who’d like to attend one or more of the talks should register in advance at the gallery, 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Registration also can be done by phone during business hours at 352-445-8547, or online at www.rainbow springsart.com.
