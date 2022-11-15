Representatives of the Rainbow River Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution visited Maj. John W. Bradley in Marion County on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to present him with a Quilt of Valor and a Vietnam pin and certificate.
Maj. Bradley was born Jan. 30, 1924. He entered the Army Air Corps on Oct. 28, 1942, as a gunner and attained the rank of staff sergeant. His plane was shot down five months later, then he and the crew were taken to a German POW camp for 14 months, until the end of the war.
After the war, Bradley used his G.I. Bill benefits to attend nursing school and became an anesthetist.
In approximately 1948, he joined the Air Force and served stateside until 1958, including tours at Fort Sam Houston and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Beginning in 1959, Bradley served at Tripoli, Libya, for three years.
In 1968, he was at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
From 1969 to 1971, he served at the hospital at Tachikawa Air Base in Tachikawa, Japan, treating wounded servicemen from Vietnam.
In 1972, he retired as a major after 22 years, having spent a total of 23 and a half years in the service of his country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.