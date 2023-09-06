All programs and events are open to the public.
Pickleball at Sea Cliff Community Park is at 8 a.m. Monday and Thursday mornings.
Kickboxing class at Rainbow Lakes Estates Clubhouse is from 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes are $10 per session or $80 per month. Contact Will Sanchez at 978-228-9521 or ws.crossedgema@gmail.com to register.
Youth Center is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Children 12 years and younger must be accompanied by a parent. Annual membership fees apply: Rainbow Lakes Estates (RLE) youth residents – $5; non-resident youths – $10; RLE adult residents – $10; non-resident adults – $15.
A plant swap is 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the Rainbow Lakes Estates Community Center. Bring a plant, swap a plant.
The 2nd Annual Ghosts, Goblins, and Ghouls Halloween is 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Rainbow Lakes Estates Community Center Complex. We’re asking for candy donations for this event.
We’re in desperate need of volunteers for our recreation events. Please call 352-465-0630 or email Rainbow.Lakes@marionfl.org to volunteer.
