Rainbow Lakes Estates is one of the recipients of the latest round of grant funding for the installation of broadband internet infrastructure in underserved areas.
An award of $1,043,858 is earmarked for 49.17 miles of fiber optic cable to 668 unserved locations in Rainbow Lakes Estates, located north of Dunnellon. It will provide download and upload speeds of 1 GB.
The project is part of a $60 million investment signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week as part of the Broadband Opportunity Program. More than $226 million has now been awarded around the state, directed at connecting more than 250,000 homes and businesses. Florida has previously appropriated $400 million in federally funded State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to bring more reliable and extensive high-speed internet service within the state.
Marion Oaks, parts of northeast Citrus County and multiple areas of Levy County, including Williston, Chiefland and Cedar Key, are also targeted in the latest awards.
The program funds the installation and deployment of broadband internet with the aim of “providing valuable access to telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities to offer a brighter future for all Floridians.” It’s administered through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).
