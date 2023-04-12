Thirty-seven contestants are competing at the 2023 Queen of the Rainbow pageant in seven categories: Boomtown Baby, Tiny Miss Dunnellon, Little Miss Dunnellon, Duchess of Dunnellon, Junior Princess of the Rainbow, Princess of the Rainbow and Queen of the Rainbow. The pageant takes place at the 50th annual Boomtown Days festival on Saturday.
The contestants and pageant times are below. See the remaining contestant photos in the April 7 edition of the Riverland News. Boomtown Baby photos are by Julie Mancini.
Boomtown Baby, 9 a.m.
Harper Grayson, 18 months, sponsor: Grumbles House
Lilah O’Bier, 2, sponsor: Your Hair Affair
Sienna Ritzie, 2, sponsor: Swampy’s
Tiny Miss Dunnellon, 9:45 a.m.
Kenna Adams, 4, sponsor: Hammock Tree Service
Adalynn Black, 3, sponsor: Cole’s Mobile Auto Body
Aleena Burks, 3, sponsor: Karo’s Customs
Lainie Dungess, 3, sponsor: Blackwater
Eliana Stoots, 3, sponsor: Lane’s Preferred Drywall
Eleanor Elder, sponsor: Super 8
Little Miss Dunnellon, 10:30 a.m.
Raina Berry, 6, sponsor: Empire Construction
Lilah Bynum, 7, sponsor: Bird Insurance
Averie Crooks, 4, sponsor: Duley Truss
Caroline Horne, 5, sponsor: 4U Solutions Unlimited
Willow Riley, 7, sponsor: Sweeties’ Café
Duchess of Dunnellon, 11:15 a.m.
Lyla DePompa, 10, sponsor: Rebel Nutrition
Sophia Mintrone, 9, sponsor: LaRue’s Ice Cream
Emma Santos, 10, sponsor: Citrus Inflatables
Junior Princess of the Rainbow, 11:55 a.m.
Lexie Buck, 12, sponsor: Duley Truss
Abigail Chambers, 11, sponsor: Blue Gator
Desiree Gonzalez, 12, sponsor: Langer Auto
Audrey Graham, sponsor: 2 Tax Ladies
Lorelei Hall, 11, sponsor: PDQ Equipment
Olivia Mintrone, 11, sponsor: Crouch Homes
Zoe Pinder, 13, sponsor: Anonymous
Virginia Waddell, sponsor: Anonymous
Princess of the RainbowIsabella Carter, 14, sponsor: PDQ Equipment
Aubree Chambers, 13, sponsor: Blue Gator
Olyvia Hanchar,15, sponsor: Donle Enterprises
Brooklyn Pratts, 15, sponsor: Blue Rainbow River Rat Rentals
Addison Schweers, 14, sponsor: Bricks & Mortar Real Estate
Leila Spano, 14, sponsor: PDQ Equipment
Queen of the Rainbow, 12:40 p.m.
Kyra Hall, 17, sponsor: New Edge Outdoors
Tytiana Moore, 16, sponsor: Shirt Solutions
Emma Standridge, 17, sponsor: Kountry Girl Salon
