Thirty-seven contestants are competing at the 2023 Queen of the Rainbow pageant in seven categories: Boomtown Baby, Tiny Miss Dunnellon, Little Miss Dunnellon, Duchess of Dunnellon, Junior Princess of the Rainbow, Princess of the Rainbow and Queen of the Rainbow. The pageant takes place at the 50th annual Boomtown Days festival on Saturday.

The contestants and pageant times are below. See the remaining contestant photos in the April 7 edition of the Riverland News. Boomtown Baby photos are by Julie Mancini.

Boomtown Baby, 9 a.m.

Harper Grayson, 18 months, sponsor: Grumbles House

Lilah O’Bier, 2, sponsor: Your Hair Affair

Sienna Ritzie, 2, sponsor: Swampy’s

Tiny Miss Dunnellon, 9:45 a.m.

Kenna Adams, 4, sponsor: Hammock Tree Service

Adalynn Black, 3, sponsor: Cole’s Mobile Auto Body

Aleena Burks, 3, sponsor: Karo’s Customs

Lainie Dungess, 3, sponsor: Blackwater

Eliana Stoots, 3, sponsor: Lane’s Preferred Drywall

Eleanor Elder, sponsor: Super 8

Little Miss Dunnellon, 10:30 a.m.

Raina Berry, 6, sponsor: Empire Construction

Lilah Bynum, 7, sponsor: Bird Insurance

Averie Crooks, 4, sponsor: Duley Truss

Caroline Horne, 5, sponsor: 4U Solutions Unlimited

Willow Riley, 7, sponsor: Sweeties’ Café

Duchess of Dunnellon, 11:15 a.m.

Lyla DePompa, 10, sponsor: Rebel Nutrition

Sophia Mintrone, 9, sponsor: LaRue’s Ice Cream

Emma Santos, 10, sponsor: Citrus Inflatables

Junior Princess of the Rainbow, 11:55 a.m.

Lexie Buck, 12, sponsor: Duley Truss

Abigail Chambers, 11, sponsor: Blue Gator

Desiree Gonzalez, 12, sponsor: Langer Auto

Audrey Graham, sponsor: 2 Tax Ladies

Lorelei Hall, 11, sponsor: PDQ Equipment

Olivia Mintrone, 11, sponsor: Crouch Homes

Zoe Pinder, 13, sponsor: Anonymous

Virginia Waddell, sponsor: Anonymous

Princess of the RainbowIsabella Carter, 14, sponsor: PDQ Equipment

Aubree Chambers, 13, sponsor: Blue Gator

Olyvia Hanchar,15, sponsor: Donle Enterprises

Brooklyn Pratts, 15, sponsor: Blue Rainbow River Rat Rentals

Addison Schweers, 14, sponsor: Bricks & Mortar Real Estate

Leila Spano, 14, sponsor: PDQ Equipment

Queen of the Rainbow, 12:40 p.m.

Kyra Hall, 17, sponsor: New Edge Outdoors

Tytiana Moore, 16, sponsor: Shirt Solutions

Emma Standridge, 17, sponsor: Kountry Girl Salon

