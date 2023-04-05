Thirty-six contestants are competing in seven categories in the 2023 Queen of the Rainbow pageant. The Boomtown Baby, Tiny Miss Dunnellon, Little Miss Dunnellon, Duchess of Dunnellon, Junior Princess of the Rainbow, Princess of the Rainbow and Queen of the Rainbow will be crowned at the 50th Annual Boomtown Days on Saturday, April 15.
The three Queen of the Rainbow contestants are: Kyra Hall, 17, who is sponsored by New Edge Outdoors; Tytiana Moore, 16, sponsored by Shirt Solutions; and Emma Standridge, 17, sponsored by Kountry Girl Salon.
See pages A3 and A10 and upcoming editions of the Riverland News for more pageant photos. All photos are by Julie Mancini.
