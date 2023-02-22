The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host its annual Operation Green Light event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 through March 24. Extended hours will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, and Thursday, March 23.
This event is an opportunity for Marion County residents with suspended driver’s licenses to get their license back by paying overdue court obligations in full, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 20 percent in additional fees. This year’s event will be available to customers in person, by phone, and virtually.
Pay in person at the Criminal Division – 110 NW First Ave., Room 303; or the Traffic Division – 110 NW First Ave., Room 101.
Pay by phone: Criminal Division – 352-671-5674; Traffic Division – 352-671-5599
Apply for a payment plan online or in person at: the Court Compliance/Payment Plans Division, located at 110 NW First Ave., Room 105; Criminal Payment Application online at www.marioncountyclerk.org/criminall; Traffic Payment Application online at www.marioncountyderk.org /traffic.
For more information, call 352-671-5604 or visit www.marioncountyclerk.org.
