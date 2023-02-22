The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to attend an upcoming Preview Day event: from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at its Ocala Campus, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at its Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus in Lecanto.
Preview Day is a chance for anyone considering college to find out everything CF has to offer – for high school students to retirees and everyone in between. At CF’s largest event of the year, representatives from admissions, financial aid, student services, clubs and organizations will help attendees plan their successful college experience.
“Preview Day is an opportunity for students and their families to get answers to all their questions about college,” said Dr. Raphel Robinson, director of Admissions and Student Recruitment. “CF is a college for everyone, and we’re committed to providing a supportive, high-quality learning environment where all individuals can excel.”
The $30 application fee is waived for anyone who applies at Preview Day. Attendees who complete a survey will get a CF T-shirt and will be entered to win free tuition for one three-credit undergraduate class at the in-state tuition rate.
For more details, visit CF.edu/ preview.
