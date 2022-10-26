The Party Camper photo booth will be arriving in town just in time for the “Pawsitively Fun Howl-o-ween Event” on Sunday, Oct. 30, on The Church of the Holy Faith Campus. Get your picture taken with your pet in costume. Thanks to Brooke Beers, CEO of the Party Camper!
Registration for the pet parade begins at 1:30 p.m. A blessing of the animals takes place at 2 p.m., followed by the parade at 2:30 p.m.
The event features a truck or treat, prizes for best pet costumes, pumpkin decorating for the kids, and a scavenger hunt. Lots of homemade fall goodies will be up for grabs with food trucks and Lucy’s Ice Cream.
Come and have a “howling” good time.
The church is at 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.