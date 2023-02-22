The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 40th annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3003 SW College Road.
The Parade of Senior Services showcases non-profit agencies that provide a variety of services from social, health, education and more to the senior citizens of Ocala, Marion County and surrounding areas. Many attend this yearly show to obtain information on services they are seeking or may need in the future.
Information about services includes various health insurance companies, long term care facilities, services for the blind and social services offered by Marion County, such as the board of elections, electric and veteran services.
Cano Health mobile unit will be on-site offering a variety of services including blood pressure checks, glucose checks, oxygen level checks and more. Headlining sponsor Florida Blue will be presenting on Medicare.
This event is free to attend for adults ages 50 and older.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks department at 352-368-5517.
