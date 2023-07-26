With students returning to class Aug. 10, parents have a couple of options for school supply giveaways this weekend.
The Verizon TCC store in Dunnellon is participating in the company’s national backpack giveaway at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30. The store is located at 11150 N. Williams St., in the same shopping center as Subway.
One backpack per child will be available as supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. The backpacks are filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.
Meanwhile, Dunnellon Middle School is one of the locations participating in the Community Giveback event which will distribute more than 7,000 backpacks filled with school supplies across Marion County. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Marion County Public School (MCPS) parents and guardians should register their students at tinyurl.com/ywa5xjnr.
Each student is required to be registered under their name, not a parent or guardian name.
To serve the most children possible, students can only be registered for one location. A student number for MCPS students is mandatory. If the student is attending a non-MCPS school, please enter the student ID based on the school location.
The event is a joint project between Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, AdventHealth Ocala, and Marion County Public Schools. Thaddeus Bullard, aka WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, and The Bullard Family Foundation are sponsors.
DMS is located at 21005 Chestnut St.
