Members of the Dunnellon City Council and their friends and families shared some heartfelt moments as three outgoing members of the Council were presented keys to the city before new members were sworn in on Monday, Dec. 12.
Valerie Hanchar, Anita Williams and Louise Kenny were honored with special plaques which were presented to each member by Mayor Bill White.
The plaques detailed specific contributions to the City by each of the members through their various roles, talents and effort.
Kenny, a former Planning Commissioner, was elected in 2020 and stepped down this year for personal reasons.
Williams joined the Council in 2018 and served four years.
Hanchar first served from 1998 to 2002 and returned in 2016 to serve six more years.
Hanchar fought back the tears as she thanked everyone for their support and briefly recounted her time on the council and the personal high points she experienced as a councilwoman. She wished the best for the new council.
Williams gave credit to her personal faith for guiding her through what she described as an unexpected term on the council.
Mayor Bill White began the presentations with a brief summary of the council’s more notable accomplishments over the past two years, including a new Blue Run of Dunnellon Park ordinance, the city’s recent fiscal record, improvements on Dunnellon’s roadways and the council’s united stand against the Florida Turnpike Extension, which set the tone for other government bodies and groups who opposed it.
