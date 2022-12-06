Continue holiday celebrations with a traditional Christmas parade, sure to spark the holiday spirit in guests of all ages. At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, more than 60,000 people will line Silver Springs Boulevard for the Ocala Christmas Parade, this year themed “Hometown Christmas.”
An Ocala tradition for more than 60 years, no holiday season would be complete without a visit to this parade, but be sure to arrive early as the best spots on the route fill up fast.
The route begins at the intersection of Southeast 25th Avenue and Fort King Street, moving north to East Silver Springs Boulevard. It turns left/west onto the Boulevard and goes 1.6 miles to Northeast Eighth Avenue. The parade then turns right/north onto Eighth Avenue, ending at Northeast Third Street, just before Tuscawilla Park.
