No injuries were reported in a crash involving a Dunnellon school bus on Tuesday, Aug. 15. No children were on the bus.
At around 4:58 p.m., a Dunnellon woman, 56, driving the bus pulled up behind an SUV as the two vehicles were traveling west on State Road 40 while approaching SW 140th Avenue, near Rainbow Park.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the bus driver failed to stop in time as the SUV stopped for traffic ahead, causing the bus to collide into the rear of the SUV.
The SUV vehicle was driven by a Reddick woman, 63, with a Dunnellon man, 76, in the passenger’s seat.
FHP doesn’t release the names of crash victims.
