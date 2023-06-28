The Marion County Board of County Commissioners this month passed a new funding program managed by the Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau to support the local tourism industry. The Marketing Assistance Funding Program is a new funding opportunity designed to enable tourism-related businesses in Marion County to enhance their marketing efforts leveraged with the Ocala/Marion County destination brand.
The program is meant to assist site-based businesses such as attractions, outfitters and restaurants or those relating to art, heritage/history and culture that provide service to visitors beyond events, and by the nature of their existence, attract visitation to the region or offer reasons for visitors to extend their stay in the destination.
Eligible organizations may request a maximum of $5,000 as part of the Marketing Assistance Funding Program. The 2023 application window opens June 21 and closes Aug. 4. Requesting agencies must attend one of the application workshops, review the guidelines and submit the application and all supporting information electronically by the deadline.
The link to the application will not be available until after the first workshop date on July 6 at 2:00 p.m.
Interested organizations are invited to attend one of the two workshops listed below:
Workshop 1: 2-3 p.m. July 6
Workshop 2: 2-3 p.m. July 20
Both workshops will be at the Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau, 109 W. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Please review the guidelines to learn how to RSVP to the required workshops.
For information about the funding programs available through the Ocala/Marion County VCB, visit: www.ocalamarion.com/partners/submit-funding-request/.
If an organization has any additional questions, please reach out tosales@marionfl.org or call the team directly at 352-438-2800.
