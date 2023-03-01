Dunnellon City Council kicks off its new meeting schedule next week. The Council will also appoint a new mayor.
The new schedule adds more workdays in between the workshops and official meetings. Workshops now take place the first Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will commence nine days after the workshops at 5:30 p.m. – on the Wednesday of the week that follows each workshop.
Previously, meetings were held the second Monday of every month, and workshops were set for the preceding Wednesday.
At the meeting on March 15, the Council is appointing a new mayor to succeed Bill White, who resigned from his position in January, citing health concerns. The City accepted applications from potential candidates through Feb. 27. Vice Mayor Wally Dunn said at the February meeting he’s interested in serving as mayor and was applying. If selected, his current seat will be up for appointment.
The mayoral seat is up for election in 2024.
Requests to place items on workshop agendas must be made in writing to the City Clerk on or before noon of the Wednesday before the workshop meeting.
Requests for regular meeting agenda items must be made by noon on the day of the workshop.
Workshop agendas often include discussions and educational presentations on items that might be voted on at regular meetings.
In addition to the mayoral appointment, the Council this month will discuss a boat ramp fee and fee collection system for the ramp at City Hall. It’s also receiving an RV park conceptual proposal.
Workshops and meetings are held at City Hall, located off South Williams Street at 20750 River Drive. Visit Dunnellon.org for meeting agendas.
