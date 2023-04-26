On the National Day of Prayer, people of different faiths are invited to pray for the U.S. and its leaders. It’s held on the first Thursday of May, and in 2023, it will fall on Thursday, May 4.
History
The very first day of prayer was declared in 1775 by the Continental Congress, which asked people to pray for the fledgling nation. This initial declaration gradually evolved into two formalized events. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln oversaw the naming of the autumnal observance of prayer and thanks as Thanksgiving Day.
Almost a century later, President Harry S. Truman oversaw the establishment of the spring tradition of prayer and thanks as the National Day of Prayer in 1952. The intent of the Day was to honor the history of public prayer in the U.S. by designating a day for Americans to come together and pray or meditate according to their own belief systems.
In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the 1952 resolution to designate that the National Day of Prayer would be on the first Thursday in May. Every year since then, the sitting U.S. President, regardless of party or denomination, has issued an official proclamation on the National Day of Prayer. Similarly, each of the 50 U.S. governors issue annual proclamations. Many religious, interfaith, and community groups hold events recognizing the day.
Observances
While the U.S. government officially recognizes the day, it doesn’t mandate or provide any guidelines as to how the day should be observed. Organizations and people from any tradition can create a National Day of Prayer observance, including interfaith groups. Anyone can organize an event, from a prayer breakfast to a food drive to a moment of silence.
Dunnellon event
It is with great pride that we invite you to the National Day of Prayer Event in Dunnellon. Our program includes:
The VFW Post 4864 Citrus Springs and their Chaplain Randy Wagner; Dunnellon City Mayor Wally Dunn; pastors Jaime Gilmore (Christians United), Paul Hamilton (Holy Faith Church), Daniel Autry (All Souls’ Harbour Pentecostal Church), and Nick Scarpati (River Life Church); Michelle Wooten (Dunnellon Chamber of Commerce); principals William McAteer (Dunnellon Middle) and Wade Martin (Dunnellon High School); Deacon Eric MaKoid (St. John the Baptist Catholic Church); Raymond Mikes (Licensed Lay Preacher for the Episcopal Diocese of North Central FL); Anita Williams (Beulah Missionary Baptist Church), and three choirs: First Methodist Church, All Souls’ Pentecostal Church, and Dunnellon Community Choir.
The ushers welcoming you will be from the Jewish Women of Valor, Dunnellon Women’s Club, and the Episcopal Church Women from Holy Faith Church.
Pray for America; pray with America; Pray, America!
