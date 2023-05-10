With more than 100 attendees, representatives from 13 different faith organizations, and a diverse lineup of local speakers and contributors, the National Day of Prayer event at the Dunnellon Public Library proved to be a special occasion this year.
The ushers from different women’s organizations (Jewish Women of Valor, Dunnellon Women’s Club and Holy Faith Episcopal Church Women) kindly greeted each arrival with care.
The Color Guard from VFW Post 4864 then led attendees in the touching ceremony of posting colors and Pledge of Allegiance. Everyone joined in singing God Bless America, accompanied by an audiovisual representation of American diversity.
Mayor Wally Dunn shared the City’s proclamation affirming May 4, 2023, as the National Day of Prayer in Dunnellon.
Pastor Jaime Gilmore from Christians United welcomed everyone and provided background on the development of the National Day of Prayer and its wide reach of people coming together to pray for the needs of the country. Gilmore discussed the opportunity and privilege to be able to come together as a united nation in praying for the needs of others, which also directly affects our lives as well.
Chaplain Randy Wagner from the VFW described their tradition of selling paper poppies as Memorial Day nears. He spoke of how to honor and support those who’ve sacrificed their lives in defending our freedoms as well as offering support for their families. Wagner gave a prayer for the branches of the military, noting “freedom is never to be taken for granted.”
On the topic of politics, Dunn shared his daily concern of choosing from the plethora of “right” decisions affecting others that a politician seems to make on a daily basis. He prayed for guidance, honesty, kindness and humility, a sample of the many positive attributes that need to be strengthened by all those involved in working in public office, he said.
The music from the members of the choir of the First Methodist Church engaged with the hearts and voices of those attending as everyone sang the refrain to “Heal Our Land,” which touches on healing a hurting nation through faith.
Dunnellon Middle School principal Ken McAteer and Dunnellon High School principal Wade Martin discussed the importance of nurturing children by letting them be kids during their brief childhood in life, as many seem to endure heavy burdens of adulthood so prematurely.
The subsequent prayer for schools emphasized the need to protect, bless, enlighten and support all those who presently influence our educational process, inclusive of support staff, cafeteria and maintenance workers.
Father Paul Hamilton from Holy Faith Episcopal Church focused on the church’s role in the community. He argued for the innate need to know, love, communicate with, and praise God. He envisioned church as a community of believers and followers, even beyond religious edifices.
Pastor Daniel Autrey from Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church led a praise and petition on the importance of strong families as he recalled the old humorous adage of how no one can live without their family but everyone struggles to live with them. His wife, Lacey, the director of Souls Harbor’s church music ministry, and several choir members, performed a spiritual song, “I Speak Jesus,” with an emphasis on the idea that differences are blessings, not obstacles.
Michelle Wooten, from the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association, prayed for businesses that are part of the wellbeing of the community, particularly small businesses which help a local community thrive.
Nick Scarpati, representing River Life Church, spoke on the dilemma behind balancing the need to stay informed against the stress and confusion people experience from consuming news and social media. He contrasted it with the search for a more transcendent truth through prayer and finding truth through honesty, kindness, forgiveness and service. Scarpati also sang “I Can Only Imagine.”
Anita Williams from Beulah Missionary Baptist Church offered verses from the Lord’s Prayer from the Book of Matthew.
Ray Mikes, a licensed lay preacher for the Episcopal Diocese of Central Florida, delivered a message on love and the promise of redemption to others and how actions and prayers speak on individuals’ faith.
Deacon Eric MaKoid from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, concluded the speakers’ lineup with an affirmation and blessing, urging everyone to carry the message of the day back into the community.
